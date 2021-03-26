A tech columnist for The New York Times newspaper, Kevin Roose, sold his column on Thursday dealing with the phenomenon of NFT (non-fungible token or cryptographic token) on an NFT platform for $ 563,400.

The bid for his column published on Wednesday closed this Thursday at 350 units of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which are equivalent to the current exchange rate of more than half a million dollars.

NFTs are digital assets that thanks to technology blockchain are recorded as unique, irreplicable and whose transaction history It can be followed during the origin of the work.

This application of the blockchain has been a revolution in digital art, since a creator can register his work as unique and a buyer of it can certify both its authenticity and ownership of the work.

NFTs open the door to a myriad of applications in the creation, exchange and transfer of unique digital content and collectible assets globally at relatively low cost (Coining works and closing transactions on blockchain has a variable computational and emissions cost).

Roose announced on Twitter that all the money raised in the auction on the crypto art platform Foundation.app will be donated to the Neediest Cases Fund to the most needy, established by the newspaper in 1911.

The New York Times is not the first outlet to sell an NFT digital collectible. The news agency Associated Press auctioned a digital work for $ 180,000 that showed the electoral map of the elections of last November in the United States.

British public television BBC has started trading images of Doctor Who and Quartz series characters as NFT, and recently sold an item for $ 1,800.

The possibilities of this new collectibles market have led the NBA to sell the video of a Lebron James dunk for more than $ 200,000 or to the CEO and founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, selling the first tweet of the network for 2 , 9 million dollars.

Another market that is beginning to emerge with NFTs is properties in the metaverse, virtual worlds. Last week a digital home was sold for half a million dollars.

What is NFT technology

A Christie’s work auctioned for $ 69.3 million. AP Photo

His technology is behind the digital work auctioned by artist Grimes for 6 million or the sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet: Collectors are taking over the “NFT“inviolable digital objects, which promise be a revolution for the art market.

The non-fungible token (NFT), a non-fungible piece, is a virtual object, be it a drawing, an animation, a musical piece, a photo, a video extract, to which a certificate of authenticity is associated.

This document is included in an inventory called “blockchain“, considered inviolable.

The virtual object, which is actually a computer file, can be traded or resold, with your certificate.

Until now, and despite the omnipresence of the internet, the sale or exchange of digital files such as collectibles were limited to a certain market niche.

Almost all collectors preferred physical objects, paintings, sculptures, bottles of wine or sneakers.

In addition to custom, one of the obstacles to the development of the digital art market was the fear of copies.

Digital art: Mike Winkelmann AKA Beeple, graphic designer and artist record with his sale. AP Photo

With the “NFT”, copies are still possible, but only one file will have a certificate of authenticity, which cannot be replicated.

Any internet user can create an “NFT”.

To do this you have to go through one of the specialized platforms, such as Rarible or OpenSea, in which to download the file that will become “NFT”.

To perform the operation, you will have to pay a fee, often less than $ 30 per file.

This commission will be paid in cryptocurrencies, most of the time Ether, one of the most used, along with Bitcoin.

Once on the platform, the creator of the “NFT” may sell it.

You can also establish, in advance, the percentage that you will receive on all possible resales of this file by other Internet users.

In view of the most recent transactions, it already represents several billion dollars.