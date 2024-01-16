A restaurant located on the shore of Lake Erie in New York was turned into an impressive ice castlefollowing the effects of a meteorological phenomenon known as lake effect snow, caused by last weekend's winter storms.

Hoak's Lakeshore restaurant in Hamburg, New York, announced Sunday that it was temporarily closing the location due to weather warnings caused by the strong winter storm moving toward the northwest of the country. As a result of the arctic blast, snowfall was recorded in this suburb of Buffalo alone, leaving almost 105 centimeters of snow in its wake..

Restaurant turns into a frozen castle



The restaurant located on the shore of Lake Erie, in New York, was converted into an impressive ice castle. Photo: Instagram @hoakslakeshore

“Although we only received a small dose of a layer of ice castle, we will remain closed during the day due to weather and conditions. We hope everyone is safe and healthy,” the restaurant's official Instagram account posted on Sunday, January 14, along with an image of the place where the formation of some icicles can already be seen.

Just one day later, the facade of the restaurant located on the shores of Lake Eire looked very different. “Our ice castle today from our first storm of 2024. We are open!”the restaurant published along with the icy image of the place covered in ice and snow and with hundreds of icicles hanging from its roofs.

The impressive transformation of Hoak's Lakeshore into an ice castle was documented in a video shared by Richard Hulburd on his X, formerly Twitter, account dedicated to Buffalo weather, @weather_buffalo.

Strange as it may seem, it is not the first time that this restaurant has turned into an icy fantasy. In December 2022 this phenomenon occurredas stated FOX Weatherthe result of strong and icy storms, in which more than thirty people died.