No former president of the United States has ever been charged with a crime, but this may soon change because the possibility of Donald Trump facing criminal charges is increasingly real. The decision of the New York district attorney to convene a special grand jury suggests that the investigation against the Republican leader and his company would already have sufficient evidence to charge him.

The special jury, which will meet three days a week for the next six months, could attribute criminal tax evasion and other charges related to business operations. With this, the Prosecutor’s Office ensures in a future trial the sustainability of the charges arising from an investigation that began in 2018 and predicts a long legal battle to obtain the tax returns.

Manha ttan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr is in charge of the investigation dating back to before Trump’s 2016 election and includes black money payments to women on Trump’s behalf, false property appraisals, employee compensation, fraud with bank credits and land donations to obtain tax advantages.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Trump Organization manipulated the value of real estate to defraud insurance companies and banks. On the one hand, it inflated the values ​​to obtain loans and benefit the sales of its properties and, on the other, it devalued the real value to avoid taxes.

In another side case, New York State Attorney General Letitia James last week assigned two attorneys to work with Vance’s office after her civil investigation into Trump spiraled into another criminal, both under the prosecution now.

In recent months, Vance has hired former anti-mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to help lead the investigation and has also interviewed a number of witnesses, including former Trump personal letterman Michael Cohen.

Legal pressure on the former president has increased in recent weeks with the inclusion of his finance chief Allen Weisselberg, a key figure in the network and now part of the state’s criminal investigation. As the one in charge of authorizing all of Trump’s financial operations, Weisselberg could share criminal responsibility by becoming a co-perpetrator of many of his boss’s fraud and tax evasion crimes.

His ex-wife, Jen Weisselberg, who is cooperating with both investigations, has turned over a significant amount of tax records and other documents to the Prosecutor’s Office that provide evidence of additional tax offenses. The evidence indicates that her ex-husband, Barry Weisselberg, son of the chief financial officer and also Trump’s employee, received salary compensation in the form of services, such as apartments or school fees, which he did not report to the Treasury.

The prosecution seeks to increase pressure on Allen Weisselberg to break his silence and collaborate in the investigation against Trump, something that could help save his son from a harsh sentence for possible crimes of tax evasion. Weisselberg, who has also been included in James’ civil investigation, testified twice last year.

The advances come against the background of a growing campaign of pressure by Trump and his supporters on the counties of many states to force the authorities to initiate audits on the voting results in the last presidential elections, which they accuse, without evidence, of fraudulent.

In response, numerous state leaders, officials from the electronic voting machine company Dominion and local residents are trying to block the audits in Michigan, which they accuse as illegal, and to try to void the machine’s security guarantees.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has pointed out that county boards “do not have the authority” to order audits, and has directed election clerks not to give unauthorized outside parties access to election material.

Dominion, which has sued Fox Channel for billions of dollars of defamation damages and Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, has warned that transferring machines to unaccredited auditors would void the licensing agreements for their machines.

Trump is also the subject of a criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, for his interference in the state’s vote tabulation process, as well as multiple federal cases that also implicate him in possible wrongdoing.

While the former president complains again of being “unjustly attacked by a corrupt political system” in an investigation that he describes as a “witch hunt” and part of a Democratic plot to silence his voters and prevent him from again aspiring to the White House. The former president boasted this week of an alleged poll that places him “at the head” of the Republican primaries and the presidential primaries of 2024.