At least two victims of this modality have been registered
Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to trick victims, and during the holiday season they take advantage of the urgency of online shoppers and clueless shoppers who believe there was a problem with their information. From the case report, the NYPD is warning about a new fraud dynamic.
According to a New York State Police report, two people have already been victims of an internet scam and by telephone in Steuben County. According to what was reported by those who suffered the fraud, they were contacted through a pop-up window on their computer alerting them that their bank accounts had been compromised and they needed to contact the number that appeared in the message in order to protect their information.
Those who followed the instructions that appeared on their screen realized too late that in reality They were contacting cybercriminals and giving them their personal dataallowing them to access your money and being victims of theft.
Given the situation, and anticipating that there could be new cases, the police are asking citizens who are contacted through a suspicious pop-up window, do not respond, do not call the number that appears, do not send money and contact the authorities immediately. .
The authorities emphasized that These types of scams usually target the elderly and vulnerable. for which the possibilities of achieving your goal are high. They are also asking anyone with information about these incidents to call Canandaigua State Police at 585-398-4100.
How to avoid being a victim of internet fraud
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation offers ten Tips to minimize the chances of being a victim of cyber fraud.
- Be careful with emails that include documents and attachments, as they could contain a virus.
- Avoid filling out forms included in email messages that request personal information.
- Do not respond to unsolicited email or pop-up messages requesting personal or financial information.
- Don't click on links in an unsolicited email.
- If you receive an email that appears to come from a company you are a customer of, contact them directly to verify that it is a genuine communication.
- Instead of clicking on the link in an email, it is best to log in directly to the company's official site.
- Even if the email appears to come from your bank or a company of which you are a customer, be careful, do not respond, banking institutions do not request personal information in this way.
- Free internet access that can be found in places such as cafes, libraries, airports, hotels, universities and public squares are usually not secure so be careful with the information you share.
- Avoid exposing your private information such as your usernames and passwords and social security number.
- An Internet network that does not ask you for a password to log in is not secure and other users could see what you are doing online, including your personal information.
