Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to trick victims, and during the holiday season they take advantage of the urgency of online shoppers and clueless shoppers who believe there was a problem with their information. From the case report, the NYPD is warning about a new fraud dynamic.

According to a New York State Police report, two people have already been victims of an internet scam and by telephone in Steuben County. According to what was reported by those who suffered the fraud, they were contacted through a pop-up window on their computer alerting them that their bank accounts had been compromised and they needed to contact the number that appeared in the message in order to protect their information.

Those who followed the instructions that appeared on their screen realized too late that in reality They were contacting cybercriminals and giving them their personal dataallowing them to access your money and being victims of theft.

Given the situation, and anticipating that there could be new cases, the police are asking citizens who are contacted through a suspicious pop-up window, do not respond, do not call the number that appears, do not send money and contact the authorities immediately. .

The authorities emphasized that These types of scams usually target the elderly and vulnerable. for which the possibilities of achieving your goal are high. They are also asking anyone with information about these incidents to call Canandaigua State Police at 585-398-4100.

You must be alert to online fraud.

How to avoid being a victim of internet fraud

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation offers ten Tips to minimize the chances of being a victim of cyber fraud.