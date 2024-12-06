For the second day, the New York Police The intense search continues for the man who murdered the CEO of the insurance company UnitedHealthcare in this city and little by little details have come to light, such as the one who used a fake driver’s license to register at the hostel where he spent the night before killing two shots at Brian Thompson when he was about to enter a hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The man reportedly checked into the HI New York City Hostel on 103rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, using a New Jersey license that was not his, according to ABC.

Meanwhile, the Police released some photos in which you can see perfectly the face of a young man who is seen smiling in one of the shots.

The Police shared the photographs in X and indicated that they are “a person wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide“, so they request help from citizens, with a $10,000 reward.

Likewise, on this second day of investigation, it was learned that the bullets with which the executive was shot had writing on the casings delay (delay) and depose (remove), according to various media, which cite police sources.

Thompson, 50, was shot to death outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown, Manhattan, on Wednesday in a “premeditated and selective attack“, according to the Police, when he was about to enter the building where the company he ran had its annual investors conference.

Authorities have not yet been able to establish the reasons for the murder but they have They are convinced that the target was Thompsonmarried and had two teenage children, whom he shot from behind twice, after which he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

According to The New York Timeswhich quotes a senior police official, the young gunman was in New York about 10 days before the murder and arrived in the city on an interstate bus from somewhere south on November 24 and checked into the hostel, He left it on the 29th and returned the next day.

Likewise, the purchase of a gun that was made in Connecticut that resembled the one used to murder Thompson is being investigated, according to the Times. It also indicates that the authorities have received numerous tips from all over the country and that each one of them that is potentially credible must be investigated. “Each question leads to another 100 questions,” he told the newspaper.

In Minneapolis, where Thompson lived and UnitedHealthCare is headquartered, police responded to two of the executive’s homes after bomb threats were received that turned out to be false.

His wife Paulette has said that Thompson had received some threats. However, authorities in Minnesota were not aware, they said today.