In the ranking of the best pizzerias in the United States, New York stands out, among other reasons, because for the third consecutive year, the Una Pizza Napoletana restaurant, located in the Lower East Side, has remained the best in the entire country.
The place belongs to Anthony Mangieri who, according to experts, still preserves his dough recipe which makes these pizzas unique and delicious. In fact, The owner has stated that he is still dedicated to making the dough in the mornings for each of the pizzas that your customers will eat.
Although this place has become a favorite of many, In New York there are also great restaurants that serve this dish, including Ribalta, in Union Square which came in fourth place and Don Antonio, located in Midtown which took seventh place.
Other places in the state that appear on the list below are:
- Song’E Napule
- Kesté
- Ops
- Secret Pizza
- Dip
- Pasquale Jones
- San Matteo
The 10 best pizzerias in the United States
Although first place went to Una Pizza Napoletana from New York And there are more in the state on the list, if you don’t have the chance to visit any of them, the ranking of the 10 best pizzerias places these restaurants in other states:
- A Napoletana Pizza. NY.
- Tony’s Pizza Napoletana. San Francisco.
- Pizzeria Beddia. Philadelphia.
- Ribalta. New York.
- Ken’s Artisan Pizza. Portland.
- Jay’s. Kenmore.
- Don Antonio. New York.
- Pizzeria Sei. The Angels.
- The Leggenda. Miami.
- Robert’s. Chicago.
