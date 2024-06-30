Next time you’re in the mood for a good slice of pizza, you might want to head to New York. According to a gastronomic guide, The state is where some of the best representatives of this traditional Italian dish. But, There is one that has been in the top places for years.

According to the criteria of

In the ranking of the best pizzerias in the United States, New York stands out, among other reasons, because for the third consecutive year, the Una Pizza Napoletana restaurant, located in the Lower East Side, has remained the best in the entire country.

Una Pizza Napoletana stands out among all the pizzerias in the country because it has a great legacy. Its first branch was in New Jersey, it was founded in the 90s but, over time, it has been transformed. First they moved to In the 2024 guide of 50 top Pizza, it is indicated that. Its first branch was in New Jersey, it was founded in the 90s but, over time, it has been transformed. First they moved to East Village and then west to San Francisco. Today they are located just off Orchard Street.

The place belongs to Anthony Mangieri who, according to experts, still preserves his dough recipe which makes these pizzas unique and delicious. In fact, The owner has stated that he is still dedicated to making the dough in the mornings for each of the pizzas that your customers will eat.

Although this place has become a favorite of many, In New York there are also great restaurants that serve this dish, including Ribalta, in Union Square which came in fourth place and Don Antonio, located in Midtown which took seventh place.

Other places in the state that appear on the list below are:

Song’E Napule

Kesté

Ops

Secret Pizza

Dip

Pasquale Jones

San Matteo

A Pizza Napoletana has won first place on several occasions. Photo:A Napoletana Pizza Share

The 10 best pizzerias in the United States

Although first place went to Una Pizza Napoletana from New York And there are more in the state on the list, if you don’t have the chance to visit any of them, the ranking of the 10 best pizzerias places these restaurants in other states: