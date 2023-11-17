NY It is one of the most attractive cities to live in the United States. In that sense, for years there has been talk about the possibility of converting old office buildings in homes, which has not happened on a large scale, but the financial district is betting on this option.

At 84 William Street, luxury apartments have been built in what was previously an office tower in a building that dates back to 1907. Also a skyscraper in Wall Street which was once the headquarters of the Bank of NY Today it is a housing option and, according to, The New York Times, Five other office buildings are being restructured and converted into residences, including a project that will be the largest conversion of its kind in USA.

Initially, the idea of ​​old offices being converted into homes involved only low-rise buildings. But today skyscrapers are being converted into massive glass and steel towers.

New York’s Financial District has luxury homes

Little by little the panorama of what was once the financial district has been transformed. What once represented the workplace for hundreds of bankers is now becoming a vibrant residential neighborhood on the southern edge of Manhattan.

According to information from The New York Times There are now more than 66,000 residents compared to 13,700 in 1990 in the area bounded by Chambers Street and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Brooklyn Bridge, in New York, United States, is also one of the places where the most photographs are ‘uploaded’ to the social network. Photo: Archive / TIME

The way the area has changed may be an omen of how the city could soon transform into other areas where there are many empty offices now that dozens of companies are opting for remote work or laying off many of their employees.

Based on the above, real estate companies predict that many buildings, especially those that are decades old and obsolete designs, will no longer be attractive to businesses, requiring new uses to be found, and housing seems to be the solution.

City authorities consider the conversion of office buildings to residential buildings as a solution to get rid of old abandoned buildings, but above all to address the problem of shortage of places to live in the city. However, there are still few buildings that are considering this option because modifications are expensive among other reasons because, in general, they are dark and deep places without an adequate design to create rooms.

The article states that since the pandemic began, almost 1,500 residences have been added to the financial district neighborhood, including new and converted buildings, and thousands more are expected in the coming years, including what is considered the largest transformation in the country when an office tower once occupied by JP Morgan Chase will be converted into 1,300 apartments.

For many people, the area is attractive as it is well connected by metro, ferry and bus routes. In addition, little by little they have been opening different places to eat and enjoy the nightlife.