Fort Greene, in Brooklyn, is the most cool from New Yorkaccording to the annual survey of Time Out. The media specialist in entertainment and tourism also places the Big Apple neighborhood as the fifteenth most attractive in the world.

This neighborhood of the Big Apple meets all the requirements to be considered the most cool from the city. A thriving cultural life, entertainment, green spaces and a strong sense of community converge in Fort Greene.. Its designation as the coolest neighborhood in the city is the result of a nomination process in which 12,000 people from all over the world participated.

The life of this neighborhood, located northwest of Brooklyn, revolves around Fort Greene Parka public park that was a fort during the War of Independence and that was given to the community in 1860, when the poet and writer Walt Whitman demanded its recovery, the media highlights.

This area has a vibrant cultural life, which takes place in venues such as the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Fiction Center and Pratt Sculpture Park. In its main streets, interesting gastronomic options, cafes and bars coexist. Thus offering different options for education, entertainment and leisure.

The other “cool” neighborhoods in the world



Although Fort Greene is on the list of Time Out as the most attractive neighborhood in New York, globally it ranks number 15, in the list that is headed by Laureles, in Medellín, Colombia. In second position stands out the Smithfield neighborhood, in Dublin, Ireland; and third place has been assigned to Carabanchel, in Madrid, Spain.

In addition to Fort Greene, Only two other neighborhoods in the United States are part of the ranking of the 40 coolest neighborhoods in the worldeither. These are the developments of Mid-City, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the famous Arts District, in Los Angeles, California.