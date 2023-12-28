He New York Mayor Eric Adams warned that The Big Apple is reaching a breaking point due to the massive arrival of immigrants who request asylum. To alleviate the crisis, The city will impose strict regulations for bus companies that transport migrantsdemanding thirty-two hours' notice and precise details.

Additionally, a designated zone and time window (8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Monday through Friday) will be established in Manhattan for downloads. Violations will carry jail terms, fines and bus confiscation.

Along with Chicago and Denver, New York requested urgent federal support to manage asylum seekers. The mayors of the three cities that have been overwhelmed by the arrival of migrants denounce the “inhumane” tactic of the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, in the transport of migrants, describing it as a political maneuver, as reproduced CBS News.

New York reports incidents of unannounced buses and flights from Texas, straining local resources. The city's order seeks to proactively manage the arrival of migrants and ease the burden on city services.

The mayors emphasize the need for a coordinated federal response to the national immigration crisis. The Big Apple, for its part, recognizes its responsibility to act despite the lack of federal support.

Migrants wait to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

(We also recommend: The details of the meeting between Mexico and the United States to address the immigration crisis)

Massive arrival of migrants from Texas fuels underlying tensions

The migration crisis has fueled conflict between states over migrant resettlement responsibilities. Especially Criticism of Texas strengthenedwith a Republican government, for using migrants as pawns in political disputes.

Chicago has received more than 26,000 migrants, approaching capacity and seeing buses diverted to suburbs, while New York has received 68,000 migrants and faces the arrival of “rogue” buses without warning. Denver has also seen a significant increase in arrivals, surpassing the per capita rates of other cities.

The three mayors urge the White House to provide urgent financial and logistical support to manage the crisis. They demand action on the southern border and expedited work permits for faster integration.

Locally, Chicago will implement an ordinance requiring notification and designated bus arrival points, with penalties for violations. New York follows a similar executive order, which includes fines and forfeitures for non-compliance, while Denver has an existing order for the coordinated and orderly arrival of migrants.