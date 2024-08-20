On Monday, August 19, A luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, Italy. Even though emergency teams acted, there were still There are several missing, including a famous New York lawyer and his wife.

Until now, Christopher and Neda Morvillo remain missing in a case that has attracted attention, as he is a former US prosecutor who worked on a 9/11 criminal investigation and currently worked as a private attorney for the law firm Clifford Chance.

In fact, through a statement, to which the media had access ABC, The law firm issued a statement stating that They were in a state of shock and deeply saddened by the tragic coincidence. “Our top priority is to support the family,” they wrote.

Beyond the implications of this accident, one of the reasons why it has generated greater interest and speculation is that The yacht was owned by British technology CEO Myke Lynch Lynch had, in fact, invited the lawyer to celebrate his victory in a multi-million dollar fraud trial that lasted 10 years. Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are also missing.

Although investigations and tracking of the area continue, Emergency crews believe the victims’ bodies may be trapped inside the bank. which has been difficult to reach because it is located 50 meters below the surface, where divers can only stay for 12 minutes.

Coastguards rescue some of the people who were on the sailboat. Photo:EFE Share

What happened to the yacht that sank in Sicily and led to the disappearance of a New York lawyer?

According to the authorities’ report that reproduced ABClast Monday, near the coast of Sicily, shortly before dawn, A violent storm hit the area, causing the yacht carrying New York lawyer Christopher Morvillo to sink.

There were 22 people on board the boat, one of whom is reported dead. There are five missing and 15 who were rescued, several of them are still recovering and others have already been discharged from the hospital.