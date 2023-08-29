The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) will be presented from September 15 to 24 with 116 films from nearly 20 countries and will open with the debut in this city of “Cassandro”, from Amazon Prime, starring the Mexican Gael García Bernal, about the true story of that openly gay Mexican wrestler who triumphed in a macho world.

The Festival, which is presented at the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and features several documentaries and talks, It will also include the first feature film by New Yorker Aristóteles Torres, “Story Ave” (2023), the story about a robbery starring Puerto Rican Luis Guzmán, indicates a festival statement.

Among the HBO documentaries, the public will be able to see the popular Eugenio Derbez in “Radical”, where he plays a teacher in a Mexican border town who tries a new method to bring out the potential of his students.

Music lovers and admirers of guitarist Carlos Santana will be delighted by the screening of the documentary “Carlos”, about the life of a 14-year-old street musician who becomes a star.

According to the organizers, The list of web series returns, featuring “Dominicanyork”, an immersion into the breakups, secrets, purpose and identity of 8 Dominican-American “millennials”; and “Migrants,” the story of two naive Brooklyn hipsters who created a “Migrant Integration Initiative.”” in response to the news that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was sending migrants from Latin America to that community.

“In the midst of this historic moment in the entertainment industry, the NYLFF continues to champion the importance of stories as a powerful and important tool for collective social change,” said festival founder Calixto Chinchilla.

He stressed that for 23 years this festival has offered “and will continue to offer Latino filmmakers and content creators a platform to highlight our stories. More than ever, we have been ready.”

The festival closes with a free outdoor music event at Plaza Quisqueya in the Inwood community.

