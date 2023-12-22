A New York court has concluded that the Spanish company UC Global SL and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) violated the rights and privacy of North American citizens who visited Julian Assange during his stay at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, rights which guarantees the fourth amendment of the Constitution.

Four North American citizens, two lawyers and two journalists, sued Mike Pompeo, former director of the CIA, the intelligence agency and David Morales, ex-Spanish military owner of the company based in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) that was responsible for espionage. of security at the diplomatic legation.

Judge John G. Koeltl has issued a resolution in which he recognizes the violation of the plaintiffs' rights when UC Global SL employees took their mobile phones and photographed their passwords and content, practices that he considers illegal. On the other hand, microphone recordings of their conversations at the embassy and photographs of their passports are not illegal, according to this resolution. And he argues this because of the “no expectation of privacy (of the plaintiffs) in that embassy” as it is a public place.

The ruling represents a success for the plaintiffs and a problem for the North American Central Intelligence Agency, since the former will now demand the discovery (the declassification) of the CIA operation. And the judge must authorize it, according to legal sources. A secret mission, whose details (audios, videos, emails and documents) were revealed by an investigation by EL PAÍS and whose evidence has been presented by the four victims of espionage before the New York justice system.

The judge points out in his verdict that the plaintiffs have presented “sufficient evidence” that Morales acted as an agent or collaborator and following the instructions of the CIA and its director Pompeo, former Secretary of State during the Government of Donald Trump (2017-2021). . The decision rejects the defendants' arguments to file the entire complaint.

The lawsuit against Mike Pompeo was filed in August 2021 by lawyers Margaret Ratner Kunstler and Deborah Hrbek and journalists John Goetz and Charles Glass, both specialists in national security issues. All of them visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, like hundreds of people and, according to the lawsuit, more than 100 North American citizens, including the Australian's lawyers and doctors, were spied on by order of the CIA during Pompeo's mandate. . The New York judge includes in his ruling the statements of the former director of the CIA in which he pointed out the founder of WikiLeaks as a “target” of the agency and announced that he would begin a “long campaign” against his organization.

The work of EL PAÍS revealed in 2019 that the company UC Global SL spied for the United States, Assange's conversations with his lawyers and collaborators when they were preparing their defense strategy against that country's extradition request for revealing secret information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Weeks later, the Police arrested its owner and director, David Morales. The former military man has since been provisionally released and the National Court is investigating him for alleged crimes against privacy and against the secrecy of attorney-client communications, misappropriation, bribery and money laundering.

Microphones in bathrooms

Spying on Assange began in December 2017. Morales ordered his workers to install new video cameras with microphones in the embassy, ​​as well as listening devices on the fire extinguishers and in the ladies' bathroom, where the men met. lawyers on suspicion of being spied on. The former Marine asked his technicians to place external access to the chambers. streaming so that all the recordings could be instantly accessed from the United States. And it enabled three access channels “one for Ecuador, one for us and one for X”, according to the emails sent to its workers. The system allowed Ecuadorian agents to ignore open access to American espionage.

The information collected from each visit that Assange received was sent to an FTP server (file transfer protocol) in Jerez de la Frontera. A Big Brother in which hundreds of profiles, reports of each visit, videos, audios, the mobile phones of the visitors and their nationalities, professions: lawyers, diplomats, doctors, journalists, etc. were computerized and archived. UC Global SL workers and several protected witnesses who have testified in the court case claim that the CIA had access to that server, and that Morales did not want to reveal the identity of “his American friends.” Folders with the name “CIA” have been found on the ex-marine's laptop. The Spanish judicial police omitted this finding in the framework of the judicial investigation led by magistrate Santiago Pedraz.

The UC Global SL team. He installed, also by order of Morales, stickers that eliminate vibration on the windows of the rooms that the Australian cyberactivist frequented to facilitate the capture of conversations from abroad using laser microphones supposedly used by the CIA.

Spying on the Australian cyberactivist multiplied when it was suspected that he was planning to leave the embassy in 2017 with Ecuadorian diplomatic status and go to Russia, something that his lawyers and Assange deny. The final destination, they say, was Geneva (Switzerland). Among those spied on at the embassy is Glenn Greenwald, the man to whom Edward Snowden gave the scoop on the massive espionage of the US intelligence agency NSA. During his visit, they photographed the visas to Russia from his passport, as well as his mobile phone.

Among Morales' clients was the late gambling magnate Sheldon Adelson, owner of Las Vegas Sands, a friend of former President Trump and a major donor to the Republican Party. The former military man himself offered security to Adelson's yacht when it sailed through Mediterranean waters.

