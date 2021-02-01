Andrew Cuomo, on January 27 at a press conference on the coronavirus. DPA via Europa Press

It may be your Italian genes that give you that liveliness of character, or perhaps the self-righteousness that comes from being re-elected over and over again, but New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s attitude toward public health experts According to these, his Administration borders on contempt. Disdain or neglect would explain that since the end of the summer nine senior officials of the state Health Department have resigned, when the pandemic was chaining waves and criticism for the slowness of the vaccination process multiplied in the state that was the epicenter of the crisis in spring. His attitude, critics emphasize, recalls the mistreatment that Donald Trump showed towards the most respected epidemiologist in the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci, not to mention the denialism and even the scientific obstructionism of the Republican. Cuomo belongs to the Democratic Party and is serving his third consecutive term.

In information published this Monday by the newspaper The New York Times The positions of the resigners are collected, starting with the Deputy Minister of Public Health and continuing with the person in charge of the contagious diseases committee, in addition to several subordinates, all of them technical. The chain resignation of the specialists was known immediately after some thick declarations of the Italian-American Cuomo: “When I say ‘experts’ in quotation marks, it seems that I am saying that I really do not trust the experts. Because that’s the way it is, ”he said on Friday about public policies against the pandemic at a press conference that uncovered the existing malaise.

To contextualize what some would qualify as a flamboyant boast, it should be remembered that Cuomo maintains significant differences of opinion with his co-religionist Bill de Blasio, the also Democratic mayor of New York, very evident in terms of the management of the pandemic -for example on the closure of schools or bars and restaurants-, and that even lead to the use of two different graphs for the registration of cases in the City Council and the State. Cuomo is also not a saint of devotion of the most progressive sector of the party, especially powerful in Albany, seat of the State Government. But his animosity towards the experts who evaluate the pandemic and prescribe how to combat it has overflowed and five department employees contacted by the newspaper attribute only the tidal wave to him, saying they feel marginalized and treated disrespectfully. Cuomo has declared war on the health bureaucracy of the Administration he presides, underlines the article, and together with his trusted collaborators has established a vaccination program that suffered from significant delays in its initial phase.

The trigger for the confrontation was Cuomo’s refusal to accept the vaccination plan that the State had designed and agreed some time ago with the local Administration, in benefit of a model that places the burden of distribution on large hospitals. Cuomo had been repeating in recent weeks that he had no choice but to grasp the reins of the pandemic strategy more firmly, while attributing ignorance or ignorance in large-scale operations such as the vaccination process to his officials. All this, while the complaints and citizen exasperation were triggered. The truth is that, despite initial delays, New York is now 20th on the list of states that have administered at least one dose to their residents.

The scuffle between Cuomo and the health specialists of his Administration is not, however, something unprecedented, and the disagreements between technicians and politicians have been repeated in many other parts of the country during the year of the pandemic. Discontent with Trump’s policies – and bad example – has been notorious among specialists working at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in its English acronym). Mayor De Blasio forced the departure of the City Council’s head of Public Health in the summer, and throughout the country there are dozens of experts who have resigned or been fired by current political leaders, such as the director of Public Health of California , one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus in the US.

In the case of New York State officials, criticism of their boss soared when they saw how Cuomo announced in press conferences – appearances to which he is addicted – substantial changes in the action program against the coronavirus, without consulting them or notify them in advance and demand after the announcement that the experts adjust the plan to their decisions.

Cuomo’s latest announcement was an advertising campaign this Monday to overcome the reluctance to the vaccine of the African-American population of the State, one of the groups hardest hit by the virus. The immunization rate of black New Yorkers – even those who are health care workers – lags significantly behind that of the rest of the population, and the objective of the campaign is, according to the governor, to guarantee that they have nothing to fear and that the vaccine is the only way to prevent infections and save lives.

