Eva Yerbabuena, Manuel Liñán, Patricia Guerrero, Alfonso Losa, Marina Heredia and Kike Morente among others, are part of the cast of artists who this year make up the programming of the programming of the 24 Edition of the New York Flamenco Festival that is celebrated from March 5 to 15, and that this year pays tribute to Federico García Lorca, Almost a century after his trip to the Big Apple, an experience that inspired his famous work ‘Poet in New York’.

Granada, by the hand of Lorca and the delegation of artists who will follow their steps in New York, will be the main protagonist in this edition of Flamenco Festival in which more than 70 artists of the song, the dance and the touch participate, representing the diversity of the Granada flamenco with a range of proposals that range from the most traditional forms to the most avant -garde. Among the cast figures, names such as Manuel Liñán, Patricia Guerrero, Eva Yerbabuena, Sara Jiménez, Alfonso Lasa, Marina Heredia, Kiki Morente, El Turry, Juan Habichuela Nieto, Carlos de Jacoba, La Plazuela or the South Zen Company.

In this edition the festival expect to exceed 18,000 attendeesan audience that can enjoy the 12 companies scheduled in a total of 26 representations in 15 spaces in New York, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco, with scenic locations such as the New York City Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center or Kauffman Music Center/Merkin Concert Hall, among others.

The Granadino singer Enrique Morente visited New York twice, in 2003 when he presented his work ‘Omega’ Yy in 2005, when he offered a concert accompanied to the guitar by Tomatito at Carnegie Hall. This year your child takes over Kiki Morente Accompanied to the guitar by the Grenadino Carlos de Jacoba, who will star in the inauguration of the festival on the 5th in the Elebash Recital Hall.









Among other programming artists this year, the New York City Center will receive the dancers on day 6 Alfonso LasaCritics Award of the Jerez 2022 and Patricia GuerreroNational Dance Award 2021 and director of the flamenco ballet of Andalusia, with the show, ” Alter ego ‘in which the singers participate Sandra Carrasco and Ismael de la Rosa ‘El Bola’ and guitarist José ‘El Peli’.

In addition to this function for the general public, and in its commitment to the dissemination of flamenco art and the creation of new audiences, the festival has schedu programs in schools consisting of workshops and residences. In this way, on the 6th, some 2,000 New York schoolchildren between 8 and 12 years old will have the opportunity to enjoy a reduced version of ‘Alter Ego’ having previously received, in class, knowledge about flamenco.

‘Alter ego’ settled in the program of Artistic residences and creation laboratories ‘in progress’ and commitment to Flamenco Festival and the City of Torrox (Málaga) for the creation and development of new projects, a program in which the show of Manuel LiñánNational Dance Award 2017, ‘Dead of love’, which also participates in this New York festival uploading to the New York City Center on March 7.

The dancer Eva Yerbabuena will premiere in the New York City Center on the 8th and 9th with ‘Yerbagüena (bright dark)’his nineteenth show in which he is accompanied by the guitar of Paco Jarana, The song of Miguel Ortega, Manuel de Ginés, El Turry and Ezequiel Montoya, the dance and palms of José Manuel Ramos ‘El Oruco’, and the percussion and electronic music of Dani Suárez.

Another of the shows to highlight is the one that stars Juan Habichuela Nieto On the Joe’s Pub stage of the legendary The public theater on the 8th to present ‘8 Hugs for Lorca’, in co -production with the Cervantes Institute.

On the 14th the singer Marina Heredia, will perform at the Merkin Concert Hall (Kaufman Music Center) paying tribute to Lorca with her show, ‘From Jondo to Lorca’ that includes a selection of poems and songs that the poet immortalized in his works, merging flamenco with the poetic work of Lorca.

The brooch to this edition of Flamenco Festival New York will be put by the square, which stars the most experimental flamenco with Granada seal. The duo formed by Manuel Hidalgo Sierra (El Indio) and Luis April Martín (El Nitro), who in the space ‘Le Poisson Rouge’ will present ‘Roneo Funk Club, his first album, a sample of his unique fusion of traditional flamenco rhythms with electronics and the’ Nu Funk ‘.

As a novelty in this edition, the Flemish Festival opens to new scenic disciplines to accommodate the novel proposal of the Zen del Sur, based in Granada and recognized internationally for its work of exploration of new scenic paths in which dance, circus and live music shake hands.

With the co -production of the Cervantes Institute, Nyu King Juan Carlos I Spain Center will host on the 11th the performance of Carlos López and Noemí couple, South Zen components, that will put in scene ‘orbit’, a proposal in which both interact through different contemporary movement languages, circus elements and live music. Finally, being Federico García Lorca one of the protagonists of this edition, Flamenco Festival New York also opens to the theater programming ‘La Casa de Bernarda Alba‘, which will represent in its theater the company based in the city of the skyscrapers’ Spanish repertoire’, dedicated to showing the best of Spanish theater, both of Hispanic authors in the United States and Latin American and Spanish-speaking- in a single function on March 12. To this activity we must add conferences, Symposium, film projections, among other parallel activities.

The festival extends this year to cities such as Miami, Chicago and San Francisco where artists such as Manuel Liñán, Patricia Guerrero, Alfonso Losa or Eva Yerbabuena will perform.

To date, the New York Flamenco Festival has offered to date 1,353 representations and presented to 169 companies in 101 cities and 161 spaces From the hand of all the great names of the Flamenco of the last almost 25 years, and has the support, among other institutions of the INAEM, Ministry of Culture, the Provincial Council of Granada, the City of Granada, the Cervantes Institute, Spanish Cultural Action, as well as The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, Marta Heflin Foundation, Graduate Center of the University of New York, Consulate General of Spain in New York OF SPAIN CENTER.