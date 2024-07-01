Applying for asylum in the United States It can be a bit complicated and stressfulHowever, there are some Organizations that help make this process less tedious. As is the case with a store Located in New Yorkwhich in collaboration with wedding planners, designers and volunteers They help organize weddings for migrants.

According to the criteria of

This is a store called The Little Shop of Kindneslocated in the heart of New York. Thanks to this initiative, They take care of all the details of a wedding: from dresses and suits, to decorations and ceremonies. Weddings organized by the store provide a an atmosphere of tranquility in the face of so much uncertainty which produce asylum applications.

This is what happened with José Zambrano and Jennifer Rodríguez, an Ecuadorian couple who were able to get married thanks to the non-profit organization, which provided them with everything they needed. Even after saying “I do” in the park, A ceremony is organized in the store with floral arrangements, drinks and a cake.

In dialogue with The Documented, Ilze Thielmannfounder of Little Shop of Kindnessexplained: “We help them in many ways, not only by feeding and clothing them, but also by giving them dignity, respect, kindness and warmth. A soft place to rest.”

It is vitally important to be honest during an interview with USCIS. Photo:iStock Share

How to apply for asylum in the United States

Applying for asylum in the United States is a complex process that involves several steps and can take a long time. Once you have entered the country, you must complete and send the Form I-589Application for Asylum and Suspension of Removal, to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCISfor its acronym in English).

After the request is received, will schedule an interview with a USCIS asylum officerwhere the interested party will present his/her case and the reasons why he/she is seeking asylum. After this step, the officer will decide whether the case is granted, denied, or referred to an immigration judge if you are in deportation proceedings.

Finally, if the answer is positive, You will be able to stay in the United Statesapply for employment authorization and, after one year, permanent residence (green card).