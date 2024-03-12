The diversity of New York City is one of its most emblematic characteristics, and among the communities that contribute to its multicultural mosaic, the Mexican population with more than one million inhabitants. According to official figures, Mexicans represent the largest Latin American population in the state.

With more than 1,500,000 Mexicans, according to Census figures, the cultural influence and economic contribution of the Latin American country are fundamental pillars in New York life, thus consolidating its place in the eclectic scene of this metropolis.

Although New York City is commonly associated with the density of Manhattan, the Mexican presence extends far beyond the central island. In this metropolitan area, more than 1,200,000 Mexicans have found their home, but they also congregate in other prominent counties such as Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Nassau and Westchester. Its influence is felt in every corner, enriching cultural diversity with its characteristic traditions, music, food and art.

A surprising fact is the significant growth of the community in the Mexican state of Puebla in New York, to the point that some have begun to call it “Puebla York”. This name is a recognition of the contribution of the people of Puebla, who have emigrated from the state of Puebla, in central Mexico, and now constitute more than 100,000 residents in the city. Their impact extends to the economy and culture, founding businesses, restaurants and organizations that celebrate their identity.

What is the impact of the Mexican community in New York City?



New York City is home to a vibrant and diverse Mexican community which has exceeded expectations in terms of size and influence. From the consolidation of “Puebla York” to its economic and cultural contribution in all areas, Mexicans have left an indelible mark on the identity of the Big Apple.

Not only in Manhattan, but also in Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Nassau and Westchester there is a strong Mexican presence.

Data from the 2020 United States Census offers a detailed look at the distribution of the Mexican population in New York. In New York County, for example, More than 461,000 people of Mexican origin reside. In Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx and other boroughs, the numbers range between 70,000 and 90,000, demonstrating a notable presence across the state.

It is important to highlight that These figures only include people born in Mexicowithout considering those of Mexican descent born in the United States, which would significantly increase the total population of Mexican origin in New York.

The growth of the Mexican population in New York is a phenomenon of recent decades. In 2000, there were barely 206,000 Mexicans in the entire state, which shows a substantial increase in just over two decades. This group represents the largest Latin American contingent in New York State and plays a vital role in the local economy, with a high labor participation rate and a notable presence in various sectors.