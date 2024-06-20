According to the criteria of
The authorities indicate that although in In most cases they carry out administrative arrests of people they suspect are in the United States illegally, They also have the power to execute criminal arrest warrants and initiate proceedings for crimes that result in deportation.
In general, the Arrests made by ERO agents are broken down into three categories:
- Criminal convictions in the United States.
- Criminal charges pending in the United States.
- People who have violated immigration laws, including overstays and visa waiver program violators.
Considering the three previous assumptions, in the list of the 25 cities in which immigrant arrests are carried out the most, two from New York stood out. These are the details:
Place 7 on the list.
Total arrests: 25,566
Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 23,543
Arrests for criminal convictions in the United States: 1,633
Arrests on pending criminal charges in the United States: 390
24th place on the list.
Total arrests: 4,063
Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 2,482
Arrests for criminal convictions in the United States: 1,495
Arrests on pending criminal charges in the United States: 86
Where do they take undocumented immigrants detained in the United States before deporting them?
The report notes that once a undocumented person is detained and his deportation process begins, is taken to one of the 190 facilities located throughout the country that are run by ICE.
It should be noted that the authorities are obliged to provide security and medical care to detainees and that, In some cases, they allow them to initiate a trial to regularize their status, For example, if immigrants argue that if they return to their country they will be victims of torture or their lives will be in danger.
