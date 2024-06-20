One of the most famous postcards when talking about migrating to the United States in search of new opportunities is the Statue of Liberty. The state of New York, and in particular the Big Apple, have distinguished themselves by providing different benefits to undocumented immigrants. However, figures from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) indicate that Every year thousands of arrests and deportations are carried out in the area.

The authorities indicate that although in In most cases they carry out administrative arrests of people they suspect are in the United States illegally, They also have the power to execute criminal arrest warrants and initiate proceedings for crimes that result in deportation.

In general, the Arrests made by ERO agents are broken down into three categories:

Criminal convictions in the United States.

Criminal charges pending in the United States.

People who have violated immigration laws, including overstays and visa waiver program violators.

Considering the three previous assumptions, in the list of the 25 cities in which immigrant arrests are carried out the most, two from New York stood out. These are the details:

Place 7 on the list.

Total arrests: 25,566

Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 23,543

Arrests for criminal convictions in the United States: 1,633

Arrests on pending criminal charges in the United States: 390

24th place on the list.

Total arrests: 4,063

Arrests for violating US immigration laws: 2,482

Arrests for criminal convictions in the United States: 1,495

Arrests on pending criminal charges in the United States: 86

Thousands of migrants are detained in the Big Apple every year. Photo:iStock Share

Where do they take undocumented immigrants detained in the United States before deporting them?

The report notes that once a undocumented person is detained and his deportation process begins, is taken to one of the 190 facilities located throughout the country that are run by ICE.

It should be noted that the authorities are obliged to provide security and medical care to detainees and that, In some cases, they allow them to initiate a trial to regularize their status, For example, if immigrants argue that if they return to their country they will be victims of torture or their lives will be in danger.