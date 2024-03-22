The list prepared by the magazine Time Out It included everything from small corridors to main avenues in the big cities of the world, so it was easy to imagine that The Big Apple would be present. To the surprise of many, It was not Fifth Avenue in Manhattan that made the list, but rather an area full of trees and historic buildings.
Park Slope, the 'coolest' street in New York
In addition, it has green areas ideal for exploring on foot, In Park Slope, you will find traditional brownstoneshouses with a maximum of 3 floors next to each other, famous throughout the world and which have been well portrayed in film and television.
Do you consider yourself a lover of good wine? You should know that in addition to bars and pubs, the Brooklyn's Fifth Avenue also protects interesting wine cellars that you can visit to enjoy this drink and snacks, while you pause to continue your journey through one of the most cool of the world.
Your Brooklyn Guide recommends walking in both directions the street where you will find one of the most beautiful residential neighborhoods filled with historic brownstones and row homes. It is thought that this area is also a favorite of celebrities such as Tom Hanks and John Turturrowho are believed to have a mansion and house, respectively, in Park Slope.
