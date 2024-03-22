Recently it was announced the 30 'coolest streets in the world' and in this list an avenue appeared that is located in NY. It's about Park Slopean area worth visiting from start to finish.

The list prepared by the magazine Time Out It included everything from small corridors to main avenues in the big cities of the world, so it was easy to imagine that The Big Apple would be present. To the surprise of many, It was not Fifth Avenue in Manhattan that made the list, but rather an area full of trees and historic buildings.

Park Slope, the 'coolest' street in New York



In addition, it has green areas ideal for exploring on foot, In Park Slope, you will find traditional brownstoneshouses with a maximum of 3 floors next to each other, famous throughout the world and which have been well portrayed in film and television.

The also called Brooklyn Fifth Avenue is one of the charming places in New York that concentrate cafes, bars, food restaurants of all styles, for the traditional brunch, a formal dinner or a casual afternoon. In addition, you can find a large number of second-hand stores where you will find everything from household treasures to unique garments made by artists and creatives from all over.

Its buildings are the hallmark of the region. Photo:iStock Share

Do you consider yourself a lover of good wine? You should know that in addition to bars and pubs, the Brooklyn's Fifth Avenue also protects interesting wine cellars that you can visit to enjoy this drink and snacks, while you pause to continue your journey through one of the most cool of the world.

Your Brooklyn Guide recommends walking in both directions the street where you will find one of the most beautiful residential neighborhoods filled with historic brownstones and row homes. It is thought that this area is also a favorite of celebrities such as Tom Hanks and John Turturrowho are believed to have a mansion and house, respectively, in Park Slope.