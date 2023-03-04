drama-free intensity

By Iñigo López Palacios

I have it This Stupid World

Matador / Popstock!

In 2012 it was published Big Day Coming: Yo La Tengo and the rise of indie rock, a book by journalist Jesse Jarnow that told the history of the group. It was not a particularly exciting volume. In fact, the author focused on what happened around them (clubs, other bands, fanzines, labels, stations, record stores…) because the trajectory of the group from Hoboken (New Jersey) is not exactly suitable for a Netflix movie . No sex, no drugs, no drama. What has happened to them in their 40-year career would fit on any given Mötley Crüe Monday morning.

All of this isn’t bad at all, it’s just surprising in a world where traumaites are the most common creative fuel. Even more so because they have managed to make that routine life, as an official, the center of their work and it makes us as happy as they are to know that everything remains the same. Let’s take an example of their latest album, a true marvel, the best they’ve released in a decade. The delightful ‘Apology Letter’ is exactly what the name implies: someone apologizing after an argument. One of those couple fights that started because they caught you and you were unable to recognize it in time: “I was wrong. / I knew right away, but I played clueless. / That trick never works. / I took too long. / And then I got angry because you got angry. / Another of my charming manias”. It is sung by Ira Kaplan (in the group, all three are vocalists), so we assume, without proof, that it was he who made a mistake, and that the recipient is his wife, Georgia Hubley. There are already 17 albums in four decades and we know them as if they were family. Ira, guitar, and Georgia, drums, founded the group when they were dating, in 1985. They had been married for five years when James, bassist, joined the group in 1992 and that formation has remained unchanged until now.

The easiest way to explain This Stupid World is that it’s a great Yo la Tengo record. I mean, it’s a great record, simple as that.

To the followers of Yo La Tengo, their albums are comforting to us. “Putting on a Yo La Tengo record and turning on the heating when it plays is the same thing. It’s nice in there,” a friend told me. Let’s not kid ourselves either, they are not Céline Dion; when they want to make noise, they make a lot of noise. Someone called them “the quietest loud band in the world and vice versa”. But his fans are people who don’t care if an album starts with a seven and a half minute song, three of which are distorted guitars. And they are more than meets the eye a priori. They are recognized from the first chord because they have managed to be a style in themselves, and, without boasting of their influence, much of what they have created is recognized in the groups of the new postpunk wave. Which is logical: Yo La Tengo were in their beginnings a late postpunk group, then they digested that style until making it their own and now it returns thanks to musicians who have assimilated it from them. The easiest way to explain This Stupid World It is that it is a great album by Yo La Tengo. I mean, it’s a great record, simple as that.

will be inevitable tomorrow

By Xavi Sancho

Young Fathers Heavy Heavy

Ninja Tune / PIAS

It’s been almost a decade since they burst onto the scene with their debut album, Dead, won the Mercury Music Prize and convinced us that the idea of ​​a group of hip hop Scotch wasn’t that weird or that bad. Now, after five years of hiatus since his celebrated third full length, Cocoa Sugar, the trio returns with another record that confirms their infallibility. Without this seeming to underestimate their ability to build catchy, surprising and, when not novel, original songs, what this album confirms is that they have the potion of artistic success.

Its concept may not be the most elastic, but it is so attractive and so seductive that you only need to make slight variations on it to maintain interest. Beautiful people have surgery to be beautiful, beautiful people have surgery to stay alive. And the latter is a bit like what the Scots do here: shoot some Botox to their hip hop, dubstep, ska, pop and, once the concept has been toned down, write songs on that rough surface that are no longer as good as before. This is more than evident in cuts like ‘I Saw’, which is left to the new wave and to that polluted sound that defined northern Britain in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In ‘Shoot Me Down’, instead, what they do is expand themselves, embrace their mannerisms and, instead of fighting them, dance with their eyes closed on them.

Young Fathers are festive and introspective, but because they’re so good, even when they’re circumspect it seems like they’re celebrating. Of all the stews that have defined the musical evolution of the 21st century, his is one of the best and most natural tasting. Their crossover of styles is not created from friction but from caress, and for each dissonant element, they find three consonants that smooth the transition. Heavy Heavy It’s only 32 minutes, but it’s worth so much more. Now and tomorrow. Because they can be ignored today, but they seem to be unavoidable tomorrow.

The complexity of relationships

By Beatriz G. Aranda

Kelela Raven

Warp / Music As Usual

The British label Warp has always known how to move intelligently in this liquid world that technology has given shape to. A new example is his support for the American Kelela, composer of soul rhythm and blues and electronic desires, a new incarnation of the traditional role of black women in music dance, who publishes his second album, a work on the complexity of relationships. Of the 15 songs, ‘Missed Call’ stands out, with its addictive melody over broken rhythms, and ‘Divorce’, a ballad with atmospheric synthesizers and sensational voices, which also perfectly reflect the two extremes between which the album fluctuates.

Shots in all directions

By Laura Fernandez

Gorillaz cracker island

Parlophone/Warner

The eighth album from the Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett band shoots sounds in all directions. This is demonstrated by his usual cameos, starting with Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac), in a cut, ‘Oli’, which sprinkles with something that made his ex-band mythical. He pop art by Gorillaz seems fitter than ever, at times luminous and pounding (‘Skinny Ape’), sophisticated cool (‘Silent Running’), sad and 90s (‘Possession Island’) or Caribbean: yes, with ‘Storm’, and via Bad Bunny, Gorillaz take a step forward in the very alt reggaeton. And yet the flow of the album’s title track remains unbeatable. It is the epicenter of a record that strengthens a project so changeable and moldable that it cannot not fit into the present.

From the last romp to the end of the relationship

By Carlos Marcos

Carol G. tomorrow will be nice

Universal Latino

Beyond his hit with Shakira, Karol G’s new job shows various strengths. It is surely the most compact disc of the Colombian, to which contributes that the common thread is the overcoming of a sentimental rupture. The lyrics deal with the phases that accompany the end of a relationship: the reproach, the last romp, the new love, the refusal to try again. The reggaeton that Karol G makes is soft, without stridency, thanks to a clear and personal voice. Mexican rhythms, pop, refined electronics or Jamaican cadences are heard. It’s a record with which she perreas and that may also please those who resist this ubiquitous style. Karol G is different, even when she does what everyone else does.

open doors flamingo

By Fermin Lobaton

José L. Montón and Gorka Hermosa Flamenco Etxea 2

Cozy Time

Eleven years later, the house (etxea) flamenca keeps its doors open and expands its rooms to receive new visitors, who bring their instruments and culture. Montón’s flamenco guitar and Hermosa’s Basque accordion play generous hosts with striking naturalness for a diversity of compositions, which they integrate into their own universe. More than fusion, we are facing a peaceful coexistence of music. The Basque voice of Jon Maia or the African ones of Piruchi Apo and Mû Mbana, the txalaparta of Oreka TX, the txistu by Garikoitz Mendizabal and the presence of the Zumarragako Trikitixa are relevant in their songs, as is the flute of Aracil and the voices of Sandra Carrasco and Roko in lyrical compositions by Montón.

