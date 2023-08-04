Murder of Giulia Tramontano, a hair found inside the cellophane in which her body was wrapped

Many investigations into the crime are still underway Julia Tramontano, the 29-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend, while she was seven months pregnant. In these hours, important new details have emerged from what the agents have discovered.

Alexander Impagnetiello after hitting his partner with about 39 blows, he tried to burn the body, first in the bathtub and then in his garage.

Having failed in his objective, 3 days after the crime, he wrapped the body in cellophane and abandoned it in an area of ​​Senago, approx 400 meters from his home.

However, from what the newspaper reports The dayit’s just within that cellophanewho found a hairwhich obviously does not belong to the victim.

The Ris of Parma, who are dealing with the whole investigation, will have to analyze that trace, to understand if it was from Impagnetiello or from other people. This will require even more time to clarify all the points dark of this story.

On that same day the agents will also have to make some unrepeatable investigations on the finds found in the house that the two boyfriends shared. The purpose is precisely to understand if the blood traces found in the apartment belong only to Giulia.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano, committed by her boyfriend

It was the evening of May 27, when Giulia returned to the house she shared with her boyfriend. She had just had a encounter with the girl that he attended in parallel for about a year.

Impagnatiello in his confessionhe said he felt at the time stressed out from these two relationships. For this reason, when she saw her partner return home, she decided to put an end to her life.

Julia was pregnant in the seventh month of little Thiago. The baby should have been born just two months later. The man initially said that he had only hit her with two or three cutsbut the autopsy revealed another truth and that is that they are well 39 the blows he inflicted on her.