The New Year’s Eve conferences can be combined, but maybe you prefer music or are you looking for entertainment for yourself or the whole family? Our editors made a viewing guide for New Year’s Eve.

Option 1: You especially want to have a good laugh

It mainly depends on your sense of humor what you start with at 8 p.m. On RTL 4 is the New Year’s Eve conference of Guido Weijers, on SBS 6 Wilfred Genee, Johan Derksen and René van der Gijp start their New Year’s Eve special of Inside today. In both cases you can easily catch the conference of Claudia de Breij on NPO 1 (22.21 h).

Option 2: You especially want to swing

It mainly depends on your taste in music what you tune in to. The choice is large. You can echo along on NPO Zapp (NPO 3) with first The Toppers in Concert (8.25 pm) and afterwards Music festival of the yearr (22:00). But don't forget to switch to RTL 5 at 11 p.m. Snollebollekes live in Gelredome. A compilation of Friends of Amstel Live from January can be seen on that channel from 9.30 pm. Whatever you choose: after the turn of the year (00.19 h) on NPO 2, the farewell concert of Rob de Nijs in Ziggo Dome is always a good idea.

Option 3: You want entertainment for the whole family

Here too some choice stress. Many children love it The Masked Singer, which opens the day after the final with a New Year’s Eve special on RTL 4 (9.45 pm). But they also fall for the tricks of Victor Mids, (21.31 on NPO 1) in the New Year’s Eve special of Mindf*ck. If a fight breaks out within the family over the remote control, SBS 6 can provide a compromise. The New Year’s Eve special starts at 10 p.m I love Holland. Whatever it is: Happy New Year!

