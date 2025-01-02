The Kings Frederick and Mary of Denmark have finally settled on their big night and for the first time have acted as hosts of the traditional New Year’s banquet which is celebrated every Christmas in Copenhagen, a commission that last year the commission was still in the hands of Queen Margaret. And this year has been a banquet marked by a remarkable debut and a tense reunion.

The former sovereign announced her abdication in favor of her son in the 2023 Christmas speech, but this did not become effective until the following year. And it all happened in a most controversial contextwith those images of Federico and Genoveva Casanova walking through Madrid and the distance with Mary from Denmark.

During this time, the Kings of Denmark have strived to give an image of unity and that is why the New Year’s banquet appeared as a quote marked in red for all that it meant, both explicitly and implicitly.

The whole family gathered

The king has gathered the entire family, including his mother and his wife, but also his brother Joaquín and his sister-in-law Marie. Settled in a foreign country, Queen Margaret’s youngest son has always considered that his brother was not worthy of the honor he now occupies. And there they both remain, each one in his trench.









The New Year’s dinner did not disappoint anyone, as it had enough incentives to fuel the chronicle in pink. «Queen Mary of Denmark looked like something out of a fairy tale», appreciated the ‘Daily Mail’. “The Australian-born mother of four turned heads in a bottle-green floor-length dress, with a lace neckline and sleeves, as well as a cinched waist to highlight her enviable figure,” it added.

With her hair up and half down, the queen, 52, appeared with her husband, 56, who displayed the military outfit loaded with medals typical of the celebration. And they were joined by their son, Crown Prince Christian, a 19-year-old who made his debut at the event. Much of the eyes (and hopes) of fans of the Danish monarchy are placed on him.

For a “peaceful and happy” Christmas

The guest list also included Princess Benedicta, 80, and the Danish King’s brother, Prince Joachim, who attended with his wife, Princess Mary, at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. They say that everything happened cordially and that the brothers decided to bury the hatchet for a day.

The appearance of the Danish Royal House comes after the monarchy wished its followers “a peaceful and happy Christmas”, words not precisely chosen at random. The royals seemed to be in a very good mood while everyone posed together. The text that was specifically read was this: “From Marselisborg Castle, where the royal family now meets, we wish you a happy and peaceful Christmas.”

The event marked one year since Margarita announced the abdication in favor of his son Federicowho would assume the throne not without enormous controversy. It was already a surprise for Danes to learn the news during his 2023 New Year’s Eve speech.

In a snap posted on Instagram, Margaret could be seen smiling as she chatted with her eldest grandson, Crown Prince Christian, next to a Christmas tree. Another way to try to transmit future and hope for the Crown.