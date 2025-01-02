The Philharmonic Ensemble will offer two concerts on January 4 and 6
There are very few lucky people who can travel to Austria this Wednesday to witness the famous New Year’s Concert. But the Philharmonic Ensemblecomposed of prominent members of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, brings it to Madrid to welcome…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Years #Concert #opens #National #Auditorium
Leave a Reply