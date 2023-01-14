He can’t find peace and asks the prosecutor to investigate what happened to his little girl. Pamela Battaglia was only 8 years old

The new year opened with so much pain and sadness in the municipality of Vasto. The small one Pamela Battaglia died at the age of 8 on New Year’s Day.

He started accusing a severe malaise and his family immediately alerted the emergency services. The resuscitation maneuvers and the timely transport to the hospital were useless. Pamela Battaglia died following a cardiac arrest. In the previous days, she had had a fever.

Today his dad filed a complaint against unknown persons and asked the prosecutor’s office to to investigate, so that the certain cause of her child’s death comes out. Pamela was fine, she had no previous pathology.

It was decided not to proceed with the autopsy examination, since, as explained by the family lawyer, the doctors intervened. But the father of the 8-year-old girl he can’t calm down and he only asks that all his doubts be clarified and that the prosecutor reconstruct the dynamics of the facts.

The words of the lawyer of the family of the little Pamela Battaglia

We don’t want to accuse anyone, but the father wants the prosecutor to ascertain the reasons why the child died. The autopsy was not prepared in advance because the death was certified, since there was the intervention of public health. The father wants to be absolutely certain that nothing has gone wrong and that it really was a terrible fatality. As immense as the tragedy was, we hope that it was an inevitable event. In any case, all the necessary investigations must be arranged and I hope that the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as I am sure, will adopt all the necessary measures.

2023 will not be easy to forget for the municipality of Vasto. The inhabitants have embraced the pain of the family and are trying to show them affection and closeness. Even the Mayor wanted to speak on behalf of his community: