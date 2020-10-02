The King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, is the new owner of a large yacht, the Badis 1, 70 meters long by 13 wide, as published last week by the Moroccan weekly Telquel in his web page. The boat has been docked in Casablanca since the beginning of June. From land you can see its two masts, the largest of which rises up to 72 meters above sea level. The publication has not been able to clarify how much the yacht has cost, although it states that its previous owner, the American Bill Duker, a lawyer turned businessman in the 1990s, said he had spent between 60 and 90 million euros on it. .

The ship was built by the Italian company Perini Navi in ​​2015. When it was launched it received the name of Sybaris, in honor of the Italian city that gave rise to the name “epicure”, a word that also defines those who love a refined, voluptuous and sensual lifestyle. The life of Bill Duker, its former owner, It always passed by drawing one plan after another. This is how he continued when in 2009 he was diagnosed with cancer. The week after receiving the diagnosis, he adopted a resolution, as stated in 2016 to Boat, a web portal specialized in yachts: “Since then, every day I get out of bed I ask myself what I am going to do to have fun on that particular day.”

Duker overcame cancer and must have had a lot of fun on that ship with the capacity to accommodate 12 guests and 12 crew members who take care of the tasks it requires. Without knowing the reasons why he made the decision, two years later pI use the fabulous yacht for sale through a company, Edmiston, who asked for him 88 million dollars (more than 78 million euros).

The King of Morocco, Mohamed VI, last June. Azzouz Boukallouch AFP

In the announcement of the sale, the company in charge of the operation cited a phrase that it attributed to Duker: “I have three passions: art, poetry and navigation. And the Sybaris combines all three ”. The company added in its announcement: “Owning a very large yacht provides immense pride and pleasure for you, your family and your friends. (…) Owning something special, something world-renowned can easily cost 100 million dollars (80 million euros) ”. And he compared this luxury with what it would be like to own an island in the Grenadines archipelago, in the Caribbean Sea. But, yes, specifying that the island would be more boring because it would have neither city nor electricity grid.

Bill Duker, according to his life plan, must have continued to have fun after Edmiston sold his boat in March 2018. But it is not known to whom or for how much.

The Moroccan weekly called this company and received no response. The ship was renamed Badis in October 2018. Badis is the name it receives in Morocco the rock of Vélez de la Gomera, Enclave belonging to Spain since 1564 and located 138 kilometers west of Melilla.

Lalla Salma with Brigitte Macron, the French first lady, in Rabat in June 2017. GTRES

The Badis was purchased by Project S Vessel Ltd, whose registered address appears in the Cayman Islands and Abu Dhabi. On June 8, the independent journalist @OmarRadi already noted on Twitter: “Well, well, who is the Moroccan who has just acquired the yacht built by Perini Navi and has renamed it Badis 1?” How the former Sybaris came to be the property of Mohamed VI, the question remains unclear. In any case, the yacht’s belonging to Mohamed VI is corroborated, according to Telquel, by the databases of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European maritime information system Equasis. The latter points out that the yacht became the Moroccan flag in February 2019 and a month later it was renamed Badis 1.