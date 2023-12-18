The next generation of Xbox aims to exit before its competitor Sony PlayStationso it is entrusting its technology into the hands of one Cheaper CPU and, consequently, less powerful.

In a new video shared on YouTube: RedGamingTech revealed how the timeline for the release of the next console Microsoft has changed significantly since the documents in the company's hands were leaked online FTC (Federal Trade Commission).

According to sources the console will in fact be released during the 2026 and will be powered by one CPU Zen 5and not from a Zen 6 CPU that won't be available yet that year.

Microsoft's strategy resembles what was already done many years ago with the commercial success of Xbox 360. Leaving early will mean the hardware will be less powerful compared to the competitionbut this will not only make the console cheaper, but will also allow Microsoft to get to one sooner hardware review.

It is not yet known if Microsoft will release some material in advance to know better the technical specifications, but yes vociferous that the low-end segment will be a console totally focused on cloud gaming. Technology on which the Redmond company has been focusing a lot in recent years.

Since the next generation Xbox it's still far away a few years, we must take these early rumors with a pinch of salt. If the console actually launches in two years, however, it won't take long to find out more, and currently there is nothing official yet.