Today is being a day full of news for Xbox users. A few hours ago Microsoft officially welcomed Bethesda, since the acquisition of ZenixMax Media for $ 7.5 billion It has been concluded in the best way. But this has not been all, since in the company of other news like that Several Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this week, we have known through Xbox Wire that the new Xbox update will bring achievements back to mobile devices among other things.
The new update for Xbox will reach all users during this month of March, including both the delivery of new functions and the improvement of existing ones. In this case, we are talking about new options for FPS Boost and Auto HDR for games compatible with previous versions, achievements that return to the Xbox application and an improved game management experience.
As for the new options for FPS Boost and Auto HDR, in the management settings of your game, you can choose your compatibility options and activate or deactivate Auto HDR and FPS Boost. Once you restart the game, your selections will be applied, you can verify this by pressing the Xbox button and checking the indicators under the clock. Not all games will support these features, so compatibility options may not be available depending on which games.
Microsoft has listened to the community and brought Achievements back to Xbox Mobile. This first update will include an in-app achievement list, an achievement detail screen, and unlocked achievement notifications. Along with this, the issue of subscriptions on the Xbox console has been managed to make it easier to see all the important information of the contracted plan, including the last position, the next position, the end date and more. It also allows customers to update their credit card or other payment information, learn about the different subscriptions available, and change plans. You will find all this in Account Settings.
The loading performance of Manage Displays in My games and apps has also been improved. After buying a game from the Store with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions | Yes, the Manage screen makes it clearer which parts of the package are best for your console if you select “Choose” what to install rather than just “Install” everything.
Finally, starting this May, the OneGuide live TV lists on Xbox One will end. You can continue using OneGuide to view connected HDMI devices or USB TV tuner. You will also still be able to use OneGuide for HDMI pass-through and watch TV through USB TV tuners, but you won’t be able to access the on-screen TV listings guide.
