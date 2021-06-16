During yesterday, Microsoft published via Xbox Wire the news that have reached their consoles through the new June 2021 update. On this occasion, and after listening to users once again, this new Xbox update continues to improve the experience and add new functions to give the greatest accessibility and comfort for all types of players.
In summary, the new Xbox update June 2021 adds a smart feature in group chat that now supports voice-to-text and text-to-speech transcription. On the other hand, the official publications of your favorite games appear in the Xbox application, and in addition, the new button «Move groups» reorganizes the groups and allows you to choose which appears first. But now, for all those who want to know more about how everything that this new update has brought works, we are going to leave you with more details and images. Before continuing, we remind you that Xbox achievements are back on mobile devices.
Discover a new feature on Xbox with the latest update
Party Chat: Speech-to-Text and Text-to-Speech
Group chat now supports speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversion. Each of these features can be used to assist players who are deaf or hard of hearing and / or unable to speak. Both speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionality can be enabled in Settings under Accessibility > Game and chat transcription . When you are at a party, you can also access this screen at Choices > Set up options accessibility .
Official posts on the Xbox mobile app
With the Xbox mobile app, gamers can easily share their game clips and screenshots, chat with friends, track your achievements, and even play games from your console with remote use. Throughout this month, you will start to see official posts of your favorite games, which you can like, share or comment on.
Reorder groups in the guide
There is now a new “Move Groups” button built into the “My Games and Apps” screen in the guide, allowing you to customize the order of your groups. To use it, open the guide, select My games and apps and then select Move groups to rearrange your groups.
