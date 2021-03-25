A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft confirmed the arrival of a new version for the Xbox Insider program, which arrived to solve a series of known problems that led to some Xbox Game Pass titles disappearing, as well as the solution to the sudden shutdowns they suffered. some of the users in the previous versions.

On this occasion, and as usual from the Redmond offices, Microsoft has confirmed the arrival of a new Xbox Insider update via Xbox Wire. On this occasion, the update will be available to those who are in the Beta and Delta ring.

Microsoft confirms the arrival of a new Xbox Insider update

The new Xbox Insider update corresponds to compilation 2104.210323-0000, and will be available from 23:00 Spanish time today, March 25, with its update being mandatory from 12 in the morning on March 26.

Regarding the news in this version, two errors related to the HDR and the system have been fixed. The first one consists of solving the problem that prevented the HDR of the consoles from being enabled; while the second is related to the local language of the console.

Regarding the known issues In this new update we find the following:

Controllers: We know that some users using an Xbox Series X | S controller are seeing it go out of sync with the console.

Guidance: We are investigating reports that the audio mixer is unable to adjust chat / game audio levels.

HDMI: Some users have reported seeing a black / white screen when launching games / applications or when starting the console.

Workaround: If this happens when launching a game / app, try accessing the Guide and closing the game / app. If this happens at console startup, try updating Startup through the Guide.

My games and apps: Collection titles may appear incorrectly with a “test” label.

Users have reported that My games and apps quit unexpectedly when trying to view “Reduced games.”

Therefore, if you are members of the Xbox Insider program and you belong to the Beta or Delta ring, stay tuned for the next few hours to update to the new version.