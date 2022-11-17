China replaces Russia in the new geostrategic map

The G20 in Bali will go down in history not so much for the three-hour China-USA bilateral meeting (a very significant fact in any case) but rather for the Biden-Xi Jinping photo.

In that handshake immortalized and reported by all the world’s media is the geopolitical figure of our time: China replaces Russia in the new geostrategic map of the planet and – news within news – the bipolar order of the world is strongly reaffirmed.

East and West: the scheme does not change!

In Bali, against all multipolar clichés, the political world that matters has reaffirmed the historic dualism between Western culture qualified and governed by the democratic structure and the East culturally inclined to the monocratic power of man alone in command.

There’s more. In that photo, emblem of the new world equilibrium, the happiness of Xi Jinping, generally austere, serious, cold, in accordance with the severe culture of the Chinese people’s party, catches the eye.

A smile that is a whole programme, indeed which is the fulfillment of a political programme. The day before yesterday in Bali the greats of the world (through the most authoritative exponent John Biden) they cleared China by raising it to the leading nation of the entire East.

It is not enough. In Xi’s smile there is the awareness of a change of era for China! Of an unexpected double victory: having replaced the Kremlin (of which Beijing now holds the tap of the weeping coffers after the liberation of Europe from Russian gas) and, above all, seeing the policy of economic expansion/colonization legitimized (and with it the political interference) implemented for years and with very aggressive methods in Africa, in South America and in other important areas of the planet.

But also a photo in which John Biden and the US are back in the mantle and leading nation of the world able, even, to choose and consecrate the interlocutor with whom to come to terms not only for Taiwan or for the solution of the other open fronts starting from the war in Ukraine and the food emergency, but to direct the entire world geopolitical sphere for the next decades.

