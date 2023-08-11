He Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami They will seek the pass to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup-2023 this Friday when they receive in Fort Lauderdale, State of Florida, to the charlotte fc in the quarterfinals of this tournament played by teams from the MLS and the Mexican league.

Just last July 17, Messi was introduced as a star figure in MLS and he has already caused a sensation with decisive performances for Inter Miami’s advance in this Leagues Cup, where he has scored seven goals in four games.

Messi is Messi

The images of Argentina’s world title in Qatar last December are still very clear.

Today, the DT of Miami, his compatriot, Gerardo Martino, I speak of Lionel Messi and other topics.

“The last few years of Leo we have seen a lot of this and actually now he is not doing more or less than what we saw seven months ago in the World Cup. And another thing that happens is confirming with facts something that he said as soon as he arrived ‘I’m here to compete and see if we can win’ I think that the image of the fourth goal that was more than a celebration was to grab the ball and see if we could score the fifth goal reflects that and it is a contagion for everyone,” Martino said.

Lionel Messi with Rodrigo de Paul with the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Photo: Instagram: rodridepaul

And he added: “His leadership on and off the pitch has been very marked in recent years and he mentioned the World Cup because that was a reflection of the leadership he is having now, which is completely different from other years when he had a soccer leadership, today it has an impact on the field as always, but it also has a lot of impact in training with the boys in explaining an idea that they want to implement”, he pointed out.

The World Cup trophy is ‘new’. At least the title of Argentina is in 2022, a country that appears twice more.

