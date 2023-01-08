The World Cup in Qatar 2022 is already history, but for the Argentine people who had to wait so long to see Lionel Messi lift the long-awaited World Cup, it is mandatory to celebrate the consecration in the final against France every day.
Precisely the chosen best player of the contest, the champion’s scorer and the maximum reference that Lionel Scaloni’s team has, also takes advantage of every moment to remember the milestone and once again exhibited on social networks all the love he has for his country.
The star from Rosario woke up melancholic and published photos with his teammates on the plane back to the country with the World Cup, and In addition, later he posted a photo drinking mate with a focus on the bombillawhich has two details that nobody let pass.
The best player on the planet exhibited his mate on his Instagram story with the names of his children engraved on the ferrule, which he had already been using, but with a new light bulb, showing the three stars and the World Cup trophywhich quickly went viral on social media.
Lionel constantly receives gifts from mate shops, which send him different personalized ones so that he can enjoy them with his loved ones. The mate itself is the same one that he had been using during the World Cup, and even on the day after the game he was observed drinking from the same container, but the bombilla, fortunately, has been updated and has turned out beautiful.
