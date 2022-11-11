“Piantedosi, residual load”: the protest for the management of migrants

On the night between Thursday 10 and Friday 11 November in Rome, in via Urbana at the corner with via Agostino Depretis, a few steps from the Viminale, a new street artist Laikaby title “Piantedosi, residual load”.

The poster depicts the Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in a box of “residual loads”. With this poster, with an ironic cut, the artist lashes out the new minister for his statements against migrants stranded on NGO ships at the port of Catania.

“It is unacceptable for a minister of the republic to treat human beings as if they were commodities. It is an insult to all the men, women and children who have lost their lives in our sea. The last was a 20-day-old baby, “said the artist.

“The attitude that this government is having towards migrants does not surprise me: it was in the electoral program. They are raging against a few hundred desperate people who risk their lives to escape from conditions of poverty, war and lack of human rights, to hope in a better future. Our politicians should go and see the conditions in Libyan prisons before making certain INHUMAN decisions. We have been flawless in welcoming more than 60,000 Ukrainian migrants fleeing the war. What do these people have less? My battle for open ports and borders it did not start today: unfortunately it is not a problem of this legislature, but we all know that in the future it will be increasingly difficult to fight for the rights of human beings “, concluded Laika.

Laika MCMLIV (1954) is an attacker (who, for a living, attacks posters) active in Rome since 2019. From what we read on his website, his name is a tribute to the first living being in space. He uses a white mask to express his art without filters, preserving his private life.

