If there is an iconic look in the history of cinema, it is the red dress with which Vivian, the protagonist of beautiful woman (1990), go to the opera. A dress that has remained etched in the memory of viewers and that continues to influence the world of fashion and red carpets, 33 years after the film’s premiere. What can be considered one of the most memorable dresses in the cinema was designed by the film’s costume manager Marilyn Vince. The designer created the bespoke dress for Julia Roberts. She was looking for a romantic look that would leave her shoulders exposed so that the protagonist would wear the choker that Edward (Richard Gere) gives her. “I was clear that I wanted it to be red,” Vince said in an interview. The influence of this choice by the costume designer is so great that in 2023 we are still seeing replicas of that dress on the red carpet. This same week the actress Úrsula Corberó and the influencer Georgina Rodríguez have worn dresses inspired by the famous piece of Pretty woman.

Ursula Corberó attended the premiere of The body is flames the new Netflix series about the murder of the urban guard of Barcelona, ​​with a model signed by Vivienne Westwood with a bardot neckline and a large opening on the leg. When the actress arrived at the Capitol Theater in Madrid to sign autographs and take photos with her fans, it was impossible not to think that she looked a lot like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. In her case, she left all the prominence to the dress and combined it with simple jewelry and loose hair, creating a new version of the woman in red.

The same dress that Corberó wore in Madrid, but in a shorter version, was also the one chosen by Hailey Bieber, one of the most powerful influencers in the world, to attend the American television program ‘Good Morning America’.

Georgina Rodríguez is also clear that the red dress inspiration pretty womann is the piece of the season. To go to the red carpet of the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival, the businesswoman and partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo opted for a long red off-the-shoulder dress signed by Vetements and combined with a spectacular choker. Other guests at the Mostra, such as Benedetta Porcaroli, also opted for the long red dress pairing.

The best stylists in the world know well that red is one of the most flattering colors and that it works best in party clothes. What few know is that at the time it was released beautiful woman the fashion world had baptized this shade of red as Valentino red and the birth of the creator’s idyll with this shade It had a lot to do with Spanish culture. During a vacation, the designer went to the Teatro del Liceo in Barcelona and fell in love forever with a bright and cheerful shade of red. “I have always loved red, since I can remember, but I discovered it and it took hold of me after my first trip to Spain”, recalled the Italian in Vogue. «At that time I lived in Paris and was less than twenty years old. One night I was invited to the theater, and there I saw a series of very elegant Spanish women dressed in red. Splendid and fierce, very sensual and elegant”. Later he made red a hallmark of his brand and designed hundreds of long red dresses among his collections that have been worn by socialites and Hollywood stars for decades. Today Valentino’s words make more sense than ever, when you can see that his red dresses, like Vivian’s famous opera dress, will never go out of style.