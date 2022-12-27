The next phase of the cinematic universe of Marvel will start in a couple more months, and that means that new characters will arrive in said world, including some of the iconic X Men. In fact, a sort of rumor has spread that the much-loved Wolverine It will be one of the first to debut, but in a certain film that falls out of its history.

The tape where we would see the mutant with the metallic claws would be Captain America 4: New World Ordersame in which the protagonist is the new face of the character, sam wilson. It is worth commenting, that his story was established more thoroughly in the series of Disney Plus call Falcon and the Winter Soldierwith some additional arguments.

The rumor of the appearance of Wolverine on this tape comes from the famous informant known as Daniel richman. Well, he comments that the new film will have as its main plot the discovery of the Adamantium. Mineral which the mutant’s claws are made of, in turn would have a connection to the end of Eternalsspecifically revealing the frozen giant of the ocean.

Something worth mentioning is that this character will not be played by Hugh Jackman, but it will be a proper representation of the mcu. That means Deadpool 3 It will be a conflict of multiverses. So in the end the characters of Jackman Y reynolds They will return to their universe in some way, but for that, more progress is yet to be seen.

Captain America: New World Order the premiere May 3, 2024 andno cinemas

Via: daniel richman

Editor’s note: It is understandable that Wolverine is not going to be like Hugh Jackman, something that has been suspected for a long time. But now, the great unknown will be to know who will take on such an important role that has not had any variants to this day.