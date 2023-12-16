Bombshell in sight? According to information from the journalist Diego Medina of TUDNthe Monterrey Football Club has made the first contact with Club América to try to sign the Uruguayan forward Jonathan 'Cabecita' Rodríguezasking about the player's situation.
The Monterrey board has begun the search for reinforcements to shore up its squad and the first of them is the Águilas element that is about to play in the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament this Sunday, December 17, so once resolved, the The board of directors will begin negotiations on Monday, December 18.
In the Sultana del Norte they are optimistic that the negotiations will go well, as they believe that the capital's board of directors is open to making a deal given the opening of dialogue after making the first contact.
The Nuevo León team has wanted the Uruguayan goalscorer for a long time, even before he returned to Mexico with the Águilas after his stay in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr in the Apertura 2022.
Fernando Ortiz He coincided with the 30-year-old footballer in the azulcrema team, so he knows him well and requires a good left winger given the imminent departure of Joao Rojas that does not enter into the board's plans.
Since his return to Mexican soccer in the last year and a half with the Mexico City team, Rodriguez He registers 18 goals and six assists in 57 games. While, with Cruz Azul he registered 50 goals and 12 assists in 108 games. If he joins the Gang it would be his fourth club in Mexico after having begun his participation in the country with Santos Laguna in 2016.
