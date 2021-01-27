The isolation, fear of spread and everything that surrounds the pandemic, served as a catalyst to accelerate the digital payments in Argentina. According to estimates, this change in behavior, which would normally have taken 5 years to be adopted, was activated in just a few months.

Thus, after the success of virtual wallets –which allow making digital or face-to-face purchases without providing personal data or identification PIN- the next knot in the rope is the mobile payment terminals (mPOS).

These wireless devices are linked to the phone via Bluetooth and once aligned, the purchase process is managed from the free application that is associated with the account.

Payment terminals are ideal for small businesses, independent professionals and the self-employed. Ualá.

Everyone can operate with a credit, debit or prepaid card, whether they are contactless – those that are supported on the terminal – with a chip or magnetic strip. Also, they allow remote charges with a payment link sent by social networks or WhatsApp.

The benefit for independent professionals, self-employed or small businesses is that, without large investments, they can access a compact device, convenient to transport and where each operation is insured.

So, The gas operator who finishes making an installation in a home, does not have to worry about saving his money, nor does the client need a large sum of cash to pay off the debt.

This service is offered by fintech such as Mercado Pago or Ualá and some financial entities such as Santander or Tarjeta Naranja, which seek to avoid the dispersion of cash.

Once the mobile phone is connected to the mPOS, the amount to be billed can be entered from the app. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

Many of this mPOS are open platforms, so It is not necessary to be a client of the entity. The only requirement is to have a free digital account, which is already included in the combo and is used to manage the income.

The other advantage is that it opens a door to functionalities of daily use such as payment of services, transport and credit card recharges on the cell phone, plus the possibility of loans or financing.

For some time, the fintech companies with Mercado Pago at the head, began to venture into the field of payment acquirers, a niche that until 2019 was reserved for a few competitors.

Acquisition is the name given to this business that provides businesses with the ability to receive and process payments with cards or other electronic means.

Point Smart. It is the new Mercado Pago device, which includes an Android operating system and comes with a free 4G plan.

In this sense, Transfers 3.0, which began in December although it still needs to continue expanding its borders, are an initiative of the Central Bank (BCRA) to boost digital payments and promote greater financial inclusion in the country.

In the wake of the pandemic and isolation, 62% of Argentines reported having increased the use of digital payments and 40% experienced a new type of payment, either contactless or digital. That same study by Kantar for Mastercard indicates that a majority (56%) consider that by 2030 cash payments will no longer exist.

“The pandemic demonstrated what we have been pushing since our birth: the future is mobile. More and more people seek to solve their needs from the cell phone, in a few clicks and at low cost,” said Andrea Arrébola, manager of Ualá payment methods. .

One by one

Due to the increase in competition, many discount the monthly cost of the device and the commissions for each operation are increasingly lower. While some guarantee the immediate crediting of the money, others do not charge a commission after 60 days.

Payment Market. You have several models of this hardware. The most recent launch is Point Smart, a terminal with a touch screen, similar to a smartphone, with an Android operating system that can receive updates and new functionalities.

Touch does not have an opening or monthly maintenance cost. The price of the reader is $ 299.

Plus, it comes with a long-lasting battery, a free 4G data plan, and Wi-Fi connection. It is designed for large businesses and accepts all payment technologies. They have no monthly rental cost, nor administrative expenses. Its price is $ 3,999.

The most basic model is the Point Bluetooth, an ideal card reader for those who work on the street. It can be had at $ 189.

The company has a pricing mechanism whereby the merchant pays less commission if the crediting period of the funds is extended. To such an extent that he does not charge a penny after 60 days.

While the commission with debit, with immediate accreditation, is 3.29% of each operation. On the other hand, with a credit card, without waiting, it rises to 5.79% and with a delay of 30 days, it falls to 1.79%.

Orange X. Touch, your mobile POS, allows you to charge with all plastics and is integrated into Naranja X’s free virtual account, with the possibility of crediting funds immediately in all sales.

Although the Ualá device costs $ 990, it is reimbursed in commissions during the first three months of use.

During the first month of use, no commissions are charged for all sales made with contactless. Touch does not have an opening or monthly maintenance cost. The price of the reader is $ 299. It includes the support, the prepaid International Visa card and all the visual material to promote the place.

Thus, with a debit card, the commission for immediate accreditation is 3.98%. That is, if you charge a thousand pesos, you receive $ 962 by hand. While, for credit plastic, it is 7%, although if you wait 14 days, it is 4.10% and in two months, you do not have position.

Ualá. This portable mPOS is free for those who use it, as the $ 990 value listed on the label is returned in commissions for the first three months of use.

Commissions are 4.4% for credit and prepaid cards and 2.4% for debit cards. With the payment link, it is 4.4% for any operation. In both payment methods and with any payment method, the seller receives the money instantly.

One of the characteristics of this “gadget” is that it allows the buyer to finance the buyer in several installments, with or without interest.

Santander. With Getnet, the bank sets foot in the world of acquiring to allow businesses, professionals and service personnel to collect with plastics.

One of the characteristics of this model is that it allows the buyer to finance several installments that may or may not have a surcharge, if the seller decides to assume the charge. The increase in the case of 3 installments is 2.44%, for 6 it touches 4.75% and in 10 it jumps to 10.32%.

For debit cards, the percentage for two business days is 2.99%. For credit, if one receives the money in two days, they pay 4.99%, after ten days 2.99% and after 35 days they pay nothing.

