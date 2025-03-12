03/11/2025



In a new wink of Jeff Bezos to the president of the USA and another attempt to bring positions, Amazon Prime Video has announced that he will begin to broadcast ‘The Ampprentice’. The program is a reality show through which Donald Trump became knownHe gained popularity and ended up promoting his profile.

«A reality show time capsule. He travels to the year 2004 with season 1 of ‘The Amprentice’, which is now broadcast exclusively in Prime Video »: This is how the company made the company on Monday through its social networks. In this way, the first seven seasons, which once broadcast on the NBC chain, are already available for the subscribers of the platform in the United States.

The rest of the seasons, which never issued, will be offered by the platform Weekly. The last one will leave at the end of April, AP reports. “I am looking forward to seeing this program,” said a satisfied Donald Trump through his profile in Truth Social. The president of the US has unleashed in his words that reality left him “wonderful memories”: “It was very fun,” he added, “a learning experience for all of us.”

In each chapter, the program brings together a group of entrepreneurs from different sectors, which They compete for $ 250,000 and the possibility of moving to Direct one of the companies of the Republican tycoon. The contestants, who live in the same house, are divided by teams. Every week they have to overcome a task and at the head of each one they have a project director, selected by themselves. The winners are rewarded, while among the losers the component will be chosen that will be fired, that is, eliminated.









To do this, there is a process, which It is carried out in two phases: In a first, the payroll director who considers responsible for the poor result of the previous evidence. After this, they go to a meeting room, where Donald Trump is located, who is the one who decides who or who – can be more than one – They will be fired. To access this last step there must be justified reasons.

When it was issued, in the early 2000s, the program was aim Show Trump’s business capacity. It arrived precisely after a series of bankruptcies and bad movements in the Republican’s businesses in the 90s, which had fragmented their real estate empire, AP points out. The series was a success, which ended up spreading to the current president of the United States helping him to boost his career.

One million dollars to your investiture

Amazon’s pass to bring Prime this reality is the last sample of Good relationships between Trump and Bezosthey were not so in the past. Before this, last January, the launching a documentary On the first lady, Melania Trump.

Also, in December, the owner of Amazon indicated that he was going to donate a million euros to Trump’s investiture fund. Also that the event was going to broadcast in Prime Video. Precisely Jeff Bezos was present at the ceremony.

Bezos, owner of ‘The Washington Post’ was another step further in the presidential elections, vending support From the newspaper to the candidacy of Democrat Kamala Harris. This resulted in two resignations and in the cancellation of 200,000 subscriber accounts. However, four years before, the ‘post’ opted for Joe Biden and, in 2016, for Hillary Clinton, both rivals of the tycoon.

The 2024 was the first time, in fact, that the newspaper did not align with any of the two candidates. According to two journalists from the ‘Post’, the editorial board had already written the text in favor of Harris, which was in fact stopped by Bezos. Usually, in the United States the media support one of the two White House candidates.