Our hair defines us. As with the clothes we wear and the style we define, the hair is part of our personality. However, as with fashion, it also understands trends that arrive to raise, even more, our image.

The ‘celebrities’ become the inspiration we need to launch ourselves to a change of look. The last to sign up for a new trend has been Blanca Suárezthat although we have seen it with a short bangs and hair, at the coloration level it maintains a clear style that does not vary too much. However, The actress has just dared with wicks that aim to be a success In hairdressers for its immediate good face effect.

In the recent images of Blanca Suárez in a ‘photocall’ of some prizes from a well -known film magazine, we can appreciate a coloration technique that clearly enhances its natural beauty: andl ‘Capillar’ contouring. It is a method that is based “on the strategic lighting of the hair to contribute light to the face, soften the features and frame the gaze in a subtle but effective way,” says Jehosua Vögele, for L’Oréal Professionnel, to Woman.es.

Blanca Suárez during the delivery of the 2024 silver photograms in its 75th edition





How to get Blanca Suárez’s wicks

Blanca’s wicks, without a doubt, bring light to the face and serve to create that ‘contouring’ effect so flattering. As the expert says, to achieve this, a specific hue has been used, Blond Studio 8 Balm tones of the firm for which he works. This is “a bleach with violet pigments which allows to clarify up to eight levels while neutralizing unwanted reflexes, getting a clean and harmonious blond on brown bases, “says.” The process has complemented with A color bath of an ideal acid coloration to balance the pH of the hair and provide an ultra bright finish with ‘gloss’ effect.

Blanca Suárez during the delivery of the 2024 silver photograms in its 75th editions

Why they favor chestnuts

The ‘contouring’ wicks are especially flattering in women with brown base, “since they generate contrast and hair dimension, providing movement and freshness to the look.” In addition, al Strategically place the clearest reflexes around the faceis how a natural light effect is achieved that highlights the key points of physiognomy.





