According to technology news sources, users of the popular WhatsApp application on iPhones may be “shocked” with the release of the application’s new update.

According to the “Wa Beta Info” website, which specializes in WhatsApp news, the popular application, which is used by two billion people around the world, will isolate users of old Apple phones in the future.

The site says that the new WhatsApp update will prevent users of the operating system “iOS 9” or less, which are used by old Apple phones, from making calls or using the application to chat.

This will not pose a problem for users of modern iPhones, which use the operating system “iOS 10”, but it will prevent owners of old phones, such as the 4S phone or older, which adopt the old operating system, from using WhatsApp.

The population of several countries in the world still depends on the old iPhones, due to the low income in those countries and the ease of acquiring used phones.

Apple launched the iOS 10 operating system last September, which is the system that most of the company’s modern phones can download and use.

According to the site, WhatsApp seeks that the new application updates be identical to the operating system on the phones that use the application, so it intends to cut its work with old phones.