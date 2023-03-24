WhatsApp is preparing a novelty for its messaging application that will allow you to record and send messages in a short video format. The first tests of this new system have been found in the beta for Apple’s iOS operating system.

The new tool will replicate the operation of voice messages, but through the camera, so that users can record and send short videos of up to 60 seconds, as reported by the portalWABEtainfo. This specific feature for video messages has been localized to the TestFlight beta program for iOS, in version 23.6.0.73. And, contrary to what currently happens with sending any video through the appsthis novelty will not allow you to save or forward the video message.

Image of the operation of the new video messages in WhatsApp. wabetainfo

The specialized portal has also indicated that video messages will be protected with end-to-end encryption, preventing malicious third parties from accessing their content. The ability to send video messages is under development and will be released in a future, as yet undefined update of the app.

