Today the tool to talk online is WhatsApp, which is now part of Goal and that with more reason it has positioned itself as the number in communication issues where even calls are included. Something that has become common within it is the use of stickers, which have their complexity of elaboration, but it seems that things will change.

According to what has been said, the next stickers can already be created based on words thanks to artificial intelligence, a function that is not fully active for now and is also in beta only for Android. Among the little that has been reported, there is talk that these are created and can be saved by the user to later share them.

Through screenshots, users have made the first requests where they give the example of a smiling kitten on a skateboard, and surprisingly, it has been generated satisfactorily, although not in other more specific cases. So work still needs to be done.

It is worth mentioning that this is not a definitive function for the messaging application, so it remains to be seen if they want to implement it in the end. Above all, there is the issue that it also expands to the operating system of iOS.

Via: wabetainfo

Editor’s note: It would be quite fun for the option to arrive, since you can try fun combinations of stickers, but also do not exaggerate with impossible things and make them quite specific.