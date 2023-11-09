The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light to a anti-obesity treatment. This is a weekly injection that contains the same active ingredient as Lilly’s successful type 2 diabetes treatment, Mounjaro.

The FDA approved the drug for adults considered obese based on body mass index (BMI), a ratio of weight to height. People are eligible for the drug if they have a BMI of at least 30 or higheras well as for patients with a BMI of 27 if they have at least one weight-related health condition, such as diabetes or hypertension.

The drug should be used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. It is also prohibited for use with other medications that belong to the same class of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

GLP-1 class drugs were originally developed to help control blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes, but they also slow digestion and reduce appetite.

(You might be interested in: A harsh winter is expected in these parts of California due to the El Niño phenomenon)

The new medication has a monthly price of $1,060 and must be accompanied by a low-calorie diet and exercise.

Recommended precautions with Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity medication

The label for Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity drug, Zepbound, contains a warning that it has caused thyroid C-cell tumors in rats.. The FDA says it should not be used in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or in patients with a rare genetic condition called multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2, which causes tumors in the endocrine system.

The medication also comes with warnings that include the risk of serious gastrointestinal disease, kidney problems and pancreatitis, hypersensitivity reactions, and suicidal behavior and ideation. Its use should also be avoided during pregnancy due to the risk of fetal harm.

Side effects may include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort, and pain. Other adverse effects listed on the drug label include injection site reactions, fatigue, belching, hair loss, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.