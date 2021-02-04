The fight against cancer does not end. And with more effective therapies, nanotechnology and even tumor vaccines in the near future, the situation may be about to take a turn.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. In 2018 alone, 9.6 million deaths were recorded for this reason.

The last decades have seen how this disease claims more and more lives, but also how advances in science and technology allow that, more and more often, having cancer is not synonymous with death.

On this February 4, International Day to Fight Cancer, we review the latest scientific developments to treat and prevent the disease and the plan announced in France to combat it for the next ten years.

Advances in immunotherapy

Important developments have been shown in medicines used in immunotherapy, which prepare the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

These advances have made it possible to treat cancers that could not be cured in the last decade. However, it must be taken into account that it is a therapy that depends on the types of cancer you face and that it works only in about a quarter of patients.

The research centers have focused on “increasing the percentage of patients with a significant response to immunotherapy,” according to Christophe Le Tourneau, director of clinical research at the Curie Institute in France.

One of the promising advances is the development of antibodies capable of recognizing a specific protein in cancer cells “that could help the body to destroy these cells,” Axel Kahn, president of the French League Against Cancer, told AFP.

Studies have also turned to immunotherapy after chemotherapy. Initial treatment creates mutations in cancer cells that can be more easily detected by the immune system and then tackled.

A patient undergoes cancer treatment at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center San Pietro FBF in Rome, Italy, on May 25, 2020. © Yara Nardi / Reuters

Another technique that is paying off is immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy. When the proteins contained in cancer cells associate with immune cells, they send a “shutdown” signal to the rest of the immune system, disabling the body’s natural defenses.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors block this “association,” allowing killer T cells (infection-fighting lymphocytes in the body) to find and destroy the pathogen.

Thanks to this technique, prognoses have improved, especially in the case of some melanoma as well as lung cancer.

This treatment also gives new hope for the 10-15% of patients with “triple negative” breast cancer (more aggressive than estrogen receptor positive breast cancer). These are tumors that contain neither hormone receptors nor HER2 protein (receptors on breast cells).

A study of the drug Durvalumab published this month in ‘Nature Medicine’, showed that the antibody was somewhat effective in shutting down tumors from evading the immune system.

Vaccinate tumors

Other trials are moving toward ways to explore the efficacy of certain vaccines in treating tumors.

French biotech firm Transgene is developing a treatment that combines immunotherapy and the vaccine’s viral vector, a modified virus that instructs the body against cancer.

A similar clinical trial is underway to treat patients with ear, nose and throat cancer.

The Oncopole cancer treatment center in Toulouse, south-western France, and which is conducting this research, said the treatment acts as a “facial recognition service” for the immune system. And so it detects cancer cells and learns to destroy them, a bit like some vaccines work.

Predicting more effective treatments

Analyzing the structure and genetics of cancer is key not only in the prognosis – how likely it is that a patient will recover – but also in what treatment options exist.

“That’s the bottom line: it’s no use giving certain treatments to people who aren’t going to benefit from them, and it’s crucial that those who do receive them,” said Eric Solary, scientific director of the Arc Foundation.

Better understanding certain mutations in cancer cells and how immune cells work are helping doctors choose more precise treatments.

Nanotechnologies

Another area that is attracting attention is the possibility of using nanocapsules, microscopic coatings of meta or fat in existing drug molecules.

Solar explains that the idea of ​​this is a better distribution of the drugs in the patient’s body, allowing it to “go directly to the tumor cells and avoid damaging healthy cells.”

Along the same lines, researchers are looking to use the genetically modified salmonella bacteria to destroy tumors from the inside, where traditional treatments such as chemotherapy fail to penetrate.

France launches a plan against cancer for the next ten years

Emmanuel Macron announced an ambitious plan in the country’s fight against cancer. A considerable increase in investment with 1,740 million euros allocated to this fight in the next five years. That is, a 20% increase compared to the plan launched for 2014-2019.

Half of these funds will go to research in a country where every year 157,000 people die from some type of cancer and 3.8 million live with the disease. The goal is to improve prevention, invest in detection and reduce sequelae as well as a better understanding of cancers that have negative prognoses.

Macron explained that one of the workhorses in health will be the fight against smoking and alcoholism, especially in the youngest. “I want the generation that will be 20 years old in 2030 to be the first generation free of tobacco in recent history,” said the president.

1.7 million euros will be mobilized for 5 years to come for lutter against cancers.

C’est 20% of plus than between 2016 and 2021. https://t.co/BdvMo6XRj3 – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 4, 2021

As for alcohol, the objective is not to stop consuming it but to prevent excesses, “to better help those who have a form of dependence to get out of it,” added the head of state.

The detection programs will also be strengthened, to go from 9 to 12 million people who participate in the programs to detect this disease (especially colon, breast, uterus) from the present to the year 2025.

As for limiting the sequelae and improving the quality of life, a fingerprint evaluation device will be put on, according to the newspaper ‘Le Monde’. In this case, special attention will also be given to children and young people who tend to heal faster and better from this disease, but who later must lead a life with some health problems.

With AFP