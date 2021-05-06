“We got a 1.80 meter tall hydroponic garden that looks like a white sculpture with plants growing artistically in it. I am amazed at how much food I have grown: my family of three now eats freshly plucked lettuce on a daily basis. And yet our harvest is so abundant that we have had to share the vegetables with the neighbors.

This is the experience that Isabel Sigrán, a communication professional with zero knowledge in agriculture or gardening, has had with her ‘technological pot’ for micro-growing fruits and vegetables at home. Your lettuces have grown in water, in a designer device that one would say that he even decorated the kitchen, that he is able to control only the nutrients that the plant needs and that, with a lamp, he also provides all the light it requires so that the result is an abundant harvest and, above all, very clean. Much more than any aspiring newbie to having an urban mini garden on the terrace could hope for. The intervention of this new generation ‘farmer’ is reduced to plugging in the device and filling the tank with water and nutrients once a week.

This is the letter with which the hydroponic vertical micro-gardens (this means that they grow only in water, without soil), which promise to facilitate the personalized cultivation of everything that gives a green touch to the daily diet. Fashion was born, like so many others, in the United States, where a still small market is beginning to grow, but in which some five brands commercialize these smart devices with some success. Confinement has encouraged sales of these gardens. Just when the unusual moment forced one to think about the fragility of the food supply, these ‘inventions’ fueled the old urban aspiration of self-sufficiency in fresh vegetables and greens.

Javier Morillas, founder and CEO of Niwa, a company dedicated to technological solutions for hydroponic cultivation, knows the American market and confirms this trend during the quarantine. However, he also warns that the equation is not complete without taking into account another particular circumstance of the United States. «In many states it has been legalized marijuana use and the kits are also beginning to be used a lot for growing this plant at home ”, as he has been able to test first-hand in stores.

Lettuce Grow, one of the hydroponic vertical gardens that the market offers.

Having made the observation, he believes that this type of solution is having its audience in large cities, where the population does not have easy and daily access to vegetables, much less to see them grow. “Let’s think of Hong Kong, for example, where the disconnection with nature is such that these gardens give the opportunity to recover something that has been lost in the lifestyle that is lived today in these huge cities ”, Morillas values.

So much so that the sentimental factor outweighs the success of the harvest when assessing the possibilities of opening the market for these hydroponic mini-gardens. “There is emotional bond with what you have grown yourself that gives a value to lettuce or tomatoes that has nothing to do with the market price where you buy it more or less comfortably, “he says.

This, which can be understood as something somewhat snobbish, has other readings for manufacturers (and investment funds), who are betting on homemade solutions for self-consumption. The idea of ​​growing at home without the need for knowledge or staining your hands is in line with the current trend of sustainability, reducing spending, rejecting fertilizers or expanding the green diet. Also, fruits and vegetables grown in hydroponics they preserve the flavor better and nutrients.

Now, to take it seriously requires some investment, and at this point, is where the future of hydroponic gardens is discussed. “It can be relegated to an elite that compensates the expense,” says Morillas. Currently, the most basic kits cost between 80 and 90 euros and can be purchased online. They look like a small planter with an arch of led lights that can be placed on the kitchen counter. There are also those with technological assistance, that is, connected to the network and with the possibility of being controlled through an ‘app’ that marks the steps to be taken, and they are about 100 euros more expensive. From there, solutions range from shelf-sized micro-greenhouses to plastic columns of varying heights. Between 1,000 and 2,000 euros can cost a complete vertical garden. The brands guide the size necessary to meet the needs of families, depending on their size. Size of a suitcase.

The aforementioned Spanish entrepreneurs, Niwa, began by marketing a home hydroponic greenhouse the size of a suitcase and now have evolved to commercialize the ‘software’ that facilitates hydroponic cultivation step by step and its control through an ‘app’ and a device ( strip type) where all the elements involved in the cultivation are connected (lighting, irrigation, nutrients, etc.). It can be grown in hydroponics without technological assistance, of course, but with it it is more efficient and is what really marks the Unlike the new gardens for the self-consumption of small vegetables, all kinds of lettuce and spices.