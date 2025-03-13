At this point There are hardly any prejudices about age to which physical activity can be done, understood as moderate or of greater intensity. It is common to see people of all ages walking through those known as cholesterol routes of towns and cities, And in fact this pathology is precisely one of the most prevalent in Spain. Is there any more conducive exercise to start in sport and get key benefits in our health?

It is no longer uncommon The presence of the elderly in sports spaces municipal or private gyms: life expectancy increases and wants reach 70 and 80 years in the best possible way. The ideal is not to delay sports until that agewhen diseases such as arthritis or osteoarthritis already appear, but to focus on prevention and ensure the best possible general state.

The will being the main necessary engine, especially if sports has never been practiced, it is important Do not lose sight of the precautions to take into account Because the truth is that The body from 40-50 years has different characteristics that decades agofrom a higher risk of injuries to possible chronic pathologies that should not be neglected When raising one or another training routine. Hence this new way of walking that is spreading is so interesting.

Run and Walk

Once again we find an anglicism that encompasses a new sports practice: Run and Walkliterally translated as running and walking. It is therefore deduced that the proposal goes through Alternate two rhythms: one softer, with which we would start walkingwith another more intense in which we would have to run. In addition to assuming an excellent exercise for the cardiovascular system this alternation in intensity will have another Positive consequence to add: avoid injuries.

Minimize that risk is not trivial taking into account that This modality is proposed for people from 40 years You have done sport before. In this second case you have to Extreme precaution and perform due heating prior to exercise: The musculoskeletal system will have to get used to a tension to which it is not accustomed and this could have unwanted consequences.

The idea is that this physical activity begins gradually in a plan that can be weekly and that would begin with Quick Walks Alternate With Sounds Savesgiving greater prominence to the first in a proportion of approximately four minutes and two minutes. Would be carried out in several series during A total cycle of about 30 minutes. From the second week the time of the most intense sequence in favor of the softest would be decreasing.

