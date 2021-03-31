2020 was the year of the greatest economic destruction in Europe since the world wars due to the public health measures that were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The European economy sank almost 10% annual, almost three times more than in its worst year, 2009, when the product fell by 2.9%. 2021 should be that of recovery thanks to the control of the virus and mass vaccination. But recovery is delayed.

Europeans close the first quarter of the year in the middle of the third wave of the virus – almost fourth in some countries – with restrictions more or less strict according to the epidemiological situation of each country, with several asking the population not to travel abroad, or directly prohibiting it, such as Belgium, with closed schools or extended vacations, with shops and hotels closed.

The restrictions reached Finland, the only country of the bloc that had passed without barely altering all of 2020 and that now sees how Covid patients are about to fill their hospitals.

Only the United Kingdom, thanks to its accelerated vaccination process – which can be stopped if Europeans limit the export of vaccines, as they threaten if the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca does not comply with what has been signed – is gradually returning to normality.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, expected a recovery in the second half of the year. Photo: AFP

Blow to the economic plans

This scenario disrupt economic plans and it delays the recovery, which will hardly be so strong this year to recover in these 12 months everything lost from March to December 2020.

The reality of the new restrictions destroyed speeches from just a week ago, such as that of the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, who two weeks ago said that her entity expected “a firm recovery in activity in the second part of the year.” .

That will only be possible if this European summer, tourism, a key economic sector that accounts for around 10% of the European Union’s GDP, can recover a large part of its usual activity.

That delay in recovery – and the comparison with the plans of the new US Administration, which just announced a two trillion dollar infrastructure plan– they made French President Emmanuel Macron already ask for the expansion of the new European fund, which will distribute 750,000 million euros between the second half of this year and all of 2022.

Half of the money will be in loans at almost zero rates and the other half will be in non-refundable transfers.

France imposes strong restrictions from this weekend due to the advance of the coronavirus. Blow to tourism. Photo: EFE

Macron understands that Europe is lagging behind in the race with the United States and China. But it clashes with a Germany that considers that it has already given in enough with these plans and that goes to the polls in September to designate the successor to Angela Merkel.

French sources in Brussels explain that those plans were designed with a wave of the virus in mind, two at the most, and a smaller recession than this third wave may mean at the end.

The optimism that was experienced in September, two months after the approval of that fund, when Europeans came out of the first wave and saw the light of the tunnel, sank when that light was the train of the second wave coming from the front.

Delayed vaccination

AstraZeneca, in the eye of the storm due to the delays in the delivery of vaccines against covid. Photo: AFP

The other leg that is limping and does not support recovery is the delay in vaccination. The European Commission continues to promise that 70% of the bloc’s adult population will be vaccinated by mid-July, but that will only happen if the pharmaceutical companies deliver the amount of doses to which they promised. In these three months they have not done it, especially AstraZeneca, which has not delivered even a third of what was signed.

That led to a delay in vaccination that the insurance agency Euler Hermes estimates at between seven and eight weeks, according to a study published by the French newspaper. Le Monde.

Two months of delay that can be the difference between a normal tourist summer or a summer with restrictions like the previous one and another economic wreck, especially for the countries of the bloc most dependent on tourism, such as Spain, Portugal, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus. The insurer estimates that this delay costs 123,000 million euros.

The European Commission estimated in January, in its latest forecasts, that the bloc would grow this year above 5%. The latest forecast reports from the block’s large banks show growth of between 3% and 4%.

Brussels will review its forecasts at the beginning of May, but sources in its Directorate General for the Economy already acknowledge that it will be downward. The GDP recovery of February 2019 would not arrive, in this scenario, until mid-2022, almost a year later than in the United States.

