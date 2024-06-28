IGN has published an interesting video that takes us there behind the scenes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2the long-awaited sequel to the shooter developed by Relic Entertainment, which will bring Demetrian Titus back to the screen for a new, spectacular foray.

Creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick explained that he and the Saber Interactive team wanted to make a new chapter that was a concentrate of actionwith fights, explosions and ferocious firefights characterizing every single gameplay sequence, whether on the ground or in the air.

He and Space Marine 2 lead writer Wade Pryce, they have read several novels to perfectly enter into the spirit of the world and characters of Warhammer 40,000, in an attempt to give us a characterization of the Ultramarines that was as authentic as possible.

The protagonist in particular, Tituswas created so that he could express much more than what was seen in the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, clearly conveying his experience in the field and his belonging to a now forgotten era.