Blizzard had already announced that it would reveal it in May, but now we have the day and time of the event.

We have known for some time that Blizzard are preparing a Warcraft mobile game with a launch scheduled for this same 2022. In March, the company revealed the approximate dates on which it would offer news from the different projects you have in your hands, but now we know the complete information.

Through a message shared on the official Warcraft social media profile, Blizzard appointment us for the day May 3when we will attend the presentation of the new video game for mobile devices of the legendary franchise, initially planned for iOS and Android.

It will be broadcast on May 3 at 7:00 p.m.To follow the presentation we can enter the direct official that Blizzard makes available to us on its website, with a broadcast that will start At 7:00 p.m in the Spanish peninsular schedule and of which we do not have many more details beyond those commented so far.

Until we know what we can expect from this project, we can see a Blizzard trend towards mobile games in recent months. In fact, Diablo Immortal will arrive this year on iOS and Android, although these days its launch on PC has also been made official.

