The district of Tetuán will receive next year 4.2 million euros from Madrid City Council for territorialized investmentsthose carried out by the different areas of government in the districts. With this budget, the works will continue on the Paseo de la Dirección, garden areas will be installed in the recently remodeled Plaza del Poeta Leopoldo de Luis and the recovery of Azca will take its first steps.

The bulk of the investment for 2025, 3.3 million euros, will be allocated to continuing with the works in the area of ​​the Directorate Walk. By 2026 it will be close to one and a half million euros. The City Council has carried out the development in this environment since 2019 and the remaining spaces will also be addressed next year. The area will also have the district’s first municipal summer swimming pools and a sports center.

Between 2025 and the end of the mandate, the City Council will undertake the works on an area of almost 30,000 square meters still undeveloped. They will include spaces such as Cantueso y Torres Street, Pando Crossing, the island of the Directorate Walk at Arroyo Street and the seven still undeveloped sections of Cornisa Park. During 2024, the section that runs between the streets of Capitán Blanco Argibay and Boch has been addressed and interventions have been made in streets such as Sorgo, Cantueso, Aligustre or Almortas.

Although the bulk of the investment for face wash Azca It will be in 2026 with 15 million and, above all, in 2027 with 45.3 million euros, the municipal government will allocate 155,000 euros to start the project. The objective is to convert this environment into an accessible and safe meeting space that will give priority to pedestrians in the place where one hundred thousand people pass through daily. This same month of November, the capital’s City Council has signed an agreement with companies, residents and businesses to launch the remodeling of this area. Azca has a total area of ​​approximately 19 hectares and It is planned to intervene in about 80,000 square meters.

For the recently remodeled Plaza del Poeta Leopoldo de Luis, 192,000 euros will be allocated to install garden areas. This square in the Bellas Vistas neighborhood has undergone its second remodeling in ten years as a result of the existing underground parking and the misuse that was given to this space. In 2025, the City Council will relandscape the small park created on the slab of this parking of municipal ownership. To improve the accessibility of the Almenara neighborhood, 165,000 euros will be allocated.